Southeastern Massachusetts Pine Barrens Alliance Memberships 2024

If often takes decades to understand and appreciate the unique environmental elements that are the foundation of quality of life in a particular ecoregion - especially one already known for other attributes. Here, in Southeastern Massachusetts, the historic site of the Pilgrim story and the beaches and quaint villages of Cape Cod, even longtime residents are often unaware that they are also living in a globally-rare ecoregion, where over 200 state-listed species of birds, animals, flowers and insects can be found. Thats why SEMPBA exists - to do whatever it takes to educate the public about the biodiversity of this remarkable place, protect its remaining pristine examples, and where possible add additional acreage or restore compromised portions of the Massachusetts Coastal Pine Barrens.





How? We don’t limit ourselves to any one approach. We advocate for specific species. We use grants to explore the condition of the woods, water and wildlands. We hold special events and activities and use our headquarters as a center for regional conservation action.





What can you do to assist us? Your annual membership fee underwrites the cost of operating our regional conservation center but - take note - not a penny goes for salaries: we are a 100% nonprofit. We have no paid staff. You can also volunteer for a variety citizen-science efforts including assessments of the areas water, shorebird research, advocacy for greater protection of horseshoe crabs, or the care and feeding of red-bellied cooters.







