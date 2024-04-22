Welcome to our Master Gardener Association of Passaic County Plant Pre-sale 2024.





MGAPC is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The purpose of the Master Gardener Association of Passaic County is to promote community by participation in programs related to horticulture.





Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who assist Rutgers University in its mission to provide horticultural education and and appreciation to the residents of Passaic County.





The last day for ordering is Monday, April 22, 2024.





Plants ordered during this pre-sale will be scheduled for pick-up the week of May 6th before the actual plant sale on May 11th and 12th. More details will be provided later.





Thank you for supporting our program!





