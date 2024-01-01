Hugo Military Rodeo Days Nonmilitary Entry Fees

This is the Entry Fees, per each rodeo event, in order to enter the Hugo Military Rodeo Days military rodeo August 9th & 10th, 2024, at the Dead Broke Arena in Hugo, MN. Each night is a separate performance and you are welcome to enter both nights. You will be competing against other nonmilitary contestants for a percentage of the "pot" of entry fees. You will not be eligible to compete for the military championship buckles or added money. However, you will be experiencing competing in a professional rodeo ennvironment and learning new things.

There are limited entries available, as noted on the Entry Form so, first come first served.