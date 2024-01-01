Veterans Up North Rodeos Inc.
Hugo Military Rodeo Days Nonmilitary Entry Fees

5676 170th St N, Hugo, MN 55038, USA

This is the Entry Fees, per each rodeo event, in order to enter the Hugo Military Rodeo Days military rodeo August 9th & 10th, 2024, at the Dead Broke Arena in Hugo, MN. Each night is a separate performance and you  are welcome to enter both nights. You will be competing against other nonmilitary contestants for a percentage of the "pot" of entry fees. You will not be eligible to compete for the military championship buckles or added money. However, you will be experiencing competing in a professional rodeo ennvironment and learning new things.

There are limited entries available, as noted on the Entry Form so, first come first served.

