Have you been dreaming about visiting the Emerald Isle? What would it be like to visit Ireland and see

all the beautiful ancient lands, experience the charm of the music, dance, language and the people who

will greet you with the world's warmest welcome?





You will have the chance to come learn how wonderful and affordable travel to Ireland is. A panel of

seasoned Ireland travelers are eager to share their knowledge and experiences with you. This

presentation will include a panel discussion and question and answer format. You will gain insight into

the optimal months to visit, the best places to visit, choices of lodging, how to get around and so much

more . Finding the best pubs will also be a program highlight.





Join us for this fun and informal session and please bring a friend along. That friend may end up being

your travel partner as you are sure to be planning your trip in no time!



