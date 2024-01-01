BJ MedHacks 2024

BJ MedHacks is a hack-a-thon that challenges participants to use their teamwork, creativity, innovation, ideation, and presentation skills to solve real-world healthcare problems. Pre-Event Workshops will teach you how to deploy an app and entrepreneurship skills!

Why should I participate?

During this event, you will get to have the opportunity to learn and create meaningful connections with professionals from the industry, such as Signalink!

Challenges: Teams will tackle one of the four following categories:

1. Injustice: Find a solution to help overcome discrimination/bias, socially or economically, in the healthcare system.

2. Mental Health: Find a solution to combat the rising mental health crisis.

3. Communication: Individuals who may not speak English can experience difficulty in receiving healthcare. Find a solution to develop a clearer line of communication between healthcare workers and their patients.

4. Make your own: Address a healthcare problem that you find relevant in the world today and find a solution to either solve or improve its conditions.

WINNERS GET:

First Place: $100 per team member

Second Place: $50 per team member

Third Place: $25 per team member

+﻿trophies!

And of course, lunch, dinner, snacks, and drinks are provided!

FAQs:

What's a Hack-A-Thon?

Basically, it's a coding marathon! Work in teams of 2 or 4 to come up with a solution to a problem in the healthcare world.

Who can participate?

Anyone who is in high school!

When is it?

The hackathon will be on April 6th and April 7th. Scroll to see our schedule!

Where will it take place?

BJ Medhacks will be held at Bob Jones High School!

Do you need to know how to code?

Nope! That's what we are here for! We will have multiple workshops that will teach you the basics of coding and mentors that can help you with whatever you need.

What should I bring?

A computer, charger, and you!

What's the cost?

Nothing, it’s FREE!

Food?

We will provide Lunch, Snacks, and Drinks during the Hack-a-Thon.

Can I sponsor? Can I mentor?

We would love to have your support and help. Just send an email to us at [email protected] !

Have any more questions?

Feel free to contact us at [email protected] or call our Lead Organizer Mable Danh, at 813-481-5552

Schedule:

Saturday April 6:

8:30 - 9:00: Set up

9:00 - 9:20: Arrival and Registration

9:20 - 9:30: Opening Remarks/Team Up!

9:30 - 11:00: Intro to Coding Workshop

11:00 - 12:30: Creating an App Workshop

12:30 - 1:30: Ideation Workshop

1:30 - 2:00: Lunch Break

2:00 - 6:00: Ready, Set, Hack!

6:00 - 6:30: Dinner Break

6:30 - 9:00 - Hack!

9:00 - 9:30 - Wrap Up/Clean up





Sunday April 7:

8:30 - 9:00: Set up

9:00 - 9:20: Arrival and Registration

9:30 - 2:30: Hack! (All projects must be submitted by 3:30!!)

2:30 - 4:00: Presentations

4:00 - 4:30: Judge briefs

4:30 - 5:30: Awards/Closing remarks