2025 Creative Arts Unity Foundation Scholarship Award Key West Bus Trip & Seafood Buffet Fundraiser " Subsidiary of Beta Phi Delta Foundation Inc.

Full Payment
1 Round trip on Deluxe Motor Coach w/Bathroom/Wi-fi/Electrical Outlets
1 Seafood Buffet
Deposit/Balance 4 Payments – $37.50
$37.50
Deposit/Balance 4 Payments – $37.50
Reserve your seat for an unforgettable day trip to Key West with a simple 4-payment plan!
Payment 1: $37.50 deposit due by September 30, 2024. After this payment, a balance of $112.50 remains.
Payment 2: $37.50 due next, leaving a balance of $75.00.
Payment 3: $37.50 due after, reducing the remaining balance to $37.50.
Payment 4: Final payment of $37.50 due by December 31, 2024, completing all payments for one seat.
This package includes round-trip transportation on a deluxe motor coach featuring a bathroom, Wi-Fi, and electrical outlets, as well as access to an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet.
Deposit/Balance 3 Payments
$50
Payment 1 Trip Deposit $50 (This Payment must be in by October 31st, 2025
After this payment a balance of $100 will be due.
Payment 2 Ballance payment of $50
After this payment a balance of $50 will be due.
Payment 3 Balance payment of $50 and this 3rd payment will complete all payments for 1 seat. (The balance must be paid by December 31, 2024, You may choose to pay the balance any date before this date.)
includes
1 Round trip on Deluxe Motor Coach w/Bathroom/Wi-fi/Electrical Outlets
1 Seafood Buffet
Deposit/Balance 2 Payments
$75
Payment 1 Trip Deposit $75.00 (This Payment must be in by November 30th, 2024
After this payment a balance of $75.00 will be due.
Payment 2 Balance payment of $75.00 and this payment will complete all payments for 1 seat. (The balance must be paid by December 31, 2024. You can pay the balance anytime before this date.)
includes
1 Round trip on Deluxe Motor Coach w/Bathroom/Wi-fi/Electrical Outlets
1 Seafood Buffet
