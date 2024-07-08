Glory Hill Farm
Program Registrations
ROAR 2025/2026
$1,000
PLEASE NOTE: This platform automatically adds a donation amount to your bill. Type "0" in summary order.
PLEASE NOTE: This platform automatically adds a donation amount to your bill. Type "0" in summary order.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
ROAR Deposit
$100
PLEASE NOTE: This platform automatically adds a donation amount to your bill. Type "0" in summary order.
PLEASE NOTE: This platform automatically adds a donation amount to your bill. Type "0" in summary order.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Teen Girls Club Monthly Dues
$250
PLEASE NOTE: This platform automatically adds a donation amount to your bill. Type "0" in summary order.
PLEASE NOTE: This platform automatically adds a donation amount to your bill. Type "0" in summary order.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Teen Club Full Season Fall
$900
PLEASE NOTE: This platform automatically adds a donation amount to your bill. Type "0" in summary order.
PLEASE NOTE: This platform automatically adds a donation amount to your bill. Type "0" in summary order.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout