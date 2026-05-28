Glass Youth Collective's Silent Auction

Capture the moments that matter most with a one-hour outdoor photography session from Lexi & Love Photography.

With 17 years of professional experience photographing families, couples, weddings, and portraits, Lexi believes the best images come from genuine connection—not stiff poses. Her approach focuses on creating a relaxed, enjoyable experience that allows real emotions, authentic interactions, and meaningful memories to shine through.

Whether you're celebrating your family, your relationship, a milestone, or simply this season of life, you'll receive a gallery of heartfelt images that tell your story as it truly is.

Package Includes:

• One-hour outdoor session

• Choice of family, couples, engagement, senior, or portrait photography

• Professionally edited digital image gallery

• Session scheduled at a mutually agreed-upon date and location

Create memories you'll treasure for years to come while supporting Glass Youth Collective.