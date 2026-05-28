Glass Youth Collective's Silent Auction

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Capture the moments that matter most with a one-hour outdoor photography session from Lexi & Love Photography.
With 17 years of professional experience photographing families, couples, weddings, and portraits, Lexi believes the best images come from genuine connection—not stiff poses. Her approach focuses on creating a relaxed, enjoyable experience that allows real emotions, authentic interactions, and meaningful memories to shine through.
Whether you're celebrating your family, your relationship, a milestone, or simply this season of life, you'll receive a gallery of heartfelt images that tell your story as it truly is.
Package Includes:
• One-hour outdoor session
• Choice of family, couples, engagement, senior, or portrait photography
• Professionally edited digital image gallery
• Session scheduled at a mutually agreed-upon date and location
Create memories you'll treasure for years to come while supporting Glass Youth Collective.
Starting bid
Calling all Bratz babes, trinket collectors, and certified shopping addicts—this is the ultimate Glass Smut prize package!
Packed with some of our favorite handmade, exclusive, and cult-favorite goodies, this bundle is overflowing with Y2K nostalgia, glam accessories, statement pieces, and one-of-a-kind Glass Smut magic.
This bundle includes:
✨ THE Bratz Anniversary Doll
✨ A $50 Glass Smut Gift Card
✨ Rhinestone "Glass Brat" hat
✨ Handmade accessories and earrings
✨ Signature Glass Smut cosmetics
✨ Trinket Bitch zip pouch
✨ Designer-inspired candles
✨ Statement sunglasses
✨ Purse and accessories
✨ Keychains, clips, and other surprise goodies
With a retail value of over $200, this bundle is perfect for anyone who loves bold fashion, playful nostalgia, handmade treasures, and supporting local artists.
Every bid helps support Glass Youth Collective, providing creative opportunities, mentorship, and community for local teens.
Because life is short—and you deserve a little shopping spree.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to relaxation, rejuvenation, and self-care with a Signature Facial from Infinity Beauty Bar. This luxurious treatment is designed to cleanse, nourish, and refresh your skin while providing a soothing spa experience. Whether you're looking to brighten your complexion, hydrate your skin, or simply unwind, this facial is the perfect way to indulge in a little well-deserved pampering.
A wonderful opportunity to invest in yourself—or gift someone special a moment of relaxation and confidence.
*LOCAL BIDS ONLY
Starting bid
Gather your party and prepare for an unforgettable adventure! This package includes a fully customized Dungeons & Dragons one-shot experience for you and up to five total players, designed and led by an experienced Dungeon Master.
Working with your group, the adventure will be tailored to your interests, play style, and favorite fantasy themes. Whether you're seasoned adventurers or completely new to D&D, this immersive three-hour session will provide excitement, storytelling, puzzles, combat, and plenty of memorable moments.
Choose to create custom characters with guidance from your Dungeon Master or bring your own heroes to the table. All necessary game materials will be provided, making it easy for everyone to jump right into the action.
Perfect for friends, family, game lovers, birthdays, team-building events, or anyone looking to experience the magic of collaborative storytelling.
Starting bid
Gather your party and embark on an unforgettable adventure! This package includes a 3-hour Introduction to Dungeons & Dragons workshop for up to 5 players, perfect for beginners or anyone curious about the world's most popular tabletop roleplaying game.
Your Dungeon Master will guide you through a custom adventure while teaching the basics of gameplay, character creation, storytelling, and teamwork. All necessary materials are included, making it easy to jump right into the action—no experience required.
Whether you're battling dragons, solving mysteries, or becoming the hero of your own story, this experience promises creativity, laughter, and memories that will last long after the final dice roll.
Includes:
• One 3-hour Dungeons & Dragons workshop
• Up to 5 players
• All game materials provided
• Beginner-friendly instruction and adventure
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate beauty refresh with this generously packed Kiyora Beauty Basket! Filled with a curated collection of cosmetics, skincare essentials, beauty tools, and self-care accessories, this basket has everything you need for a spa day at home. Featuring lip treatments, facial toner, makeup palettes, highlighters, brushes, nail care products, beauty accessories, and more, it's the perfect prize for beauty lovers of all ages.
Whether you're updating your makeup collection, indulging in a little self-care, or gifting someone special, this basket delivers a luxurious beauty experience from head to toe.
Starting bid
Calling all Planeswalkers! This sealed Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster Box is packed with adventure, strategy, and excitement. Featuring 36 Play Booster packs, this box is perfect for drafting with friends, building new decks, expanding your collection, or hunting for powerful rares and stunning foil cards.
Whether you're a longtime Magic veteran or just beginning your journey into the multiverse, Foundations is designed to celebrate everything that makes Magic great. With a guaranteed foil card in every pack, every booster offers the thrill of discovery and the chance to uncover your next game-changing card.
Starting bid
Step into a world of magic, intention, and self-discovery with the Mouse’s Mystical Moon Premium Box. This enchanting collection is thoughtfully curated for crystal lovers, spiritual seekers, and anyone looking to bring a little more wonder into their daily life.
Inside, you'll discover a treasure trove of hand-selected crystals and gemstones, cleansing tools, ritual candles, sacred herbs, spiritual jewelry, mystical accessories, and other magical surprises designed to support meditation, manifestation, energy work, and personal growth. Beautifully packaged and ready to gift, this premium box offers a truly immersive mystical experience.
Whether you're expanding your spiritual practice or simply love all things moonlit and magical, this extraordinary collection is sure to delight.
Includes:
Extra Large Selenite Wand
Moth/Butterfly Wall Tapestry and clips
Fairy Pendulum Board
Tarot Card Holder
Lavender Incense
Jasmine Incense
Nag Champa Incense
Sunstone Pendulum
Gold plated Rose Quartz necklace
Rose Quartz Bracelet
Rose Quartz with Clear Quartz Bracelet
Candle - Soy
Mini spoon (food safe, not dishwasher safe)
Moon Matchbook
Mouse sticker
Carnelian Crescent Moon
Prehnite Chunk
Chrysocolla Chunk
Amethyst Chunk
Laboradite Palm Stone
WA Quartz Cluster
Lemurian Point
Sodalite Tumble
Citrine Tumble
Rose Quartz Chunk
Malachite and Fluorite in Barite Rough
Pink Chalcedony Tumble
WA Carnelian Tumble
Moss Agate Tumble
Tiger Iron Tumble
Peacock Ore Rough
Noble Serpentine WA Tumble
Rhodochrosite Tumble
4 inch Selenite wand
Starting bid
Invite a little magic into your life with this beautifully curated Mouse’s Mystical Moon Enchanted Basket. Overflowing with mystical treasures, this collection is perfect for crystal collectors, spiritual practitioners, tarot enthusiasts, and anyone drawn to the magic of the moon.
This thoughtfully assembled basket includes a stunning assortment of crystals and gemstones, incense, cleansing selenite, spiritual jewelry, a hand-poured candle, divination tools, and a beautifully designed altar cloth. Whether you're creating a sacred space, enhancing your spiritual practice, or simply indulging your love of all things mystical, this basket offers countless opportunities for reflection, intention-setting, and self-care.
A perfect gift for the witchy soul, moon lover, or crystal enthusiast in your life.
Includes:
Moldavite
Burmese Sapphire
Lybian Desert Glass
Amethyst Mini Tower
Lemurian Seed
Herkimer Diamond
Chalcedony Rose
5 inch Selenite Wand
Golden Rutilated Quartz
Amethyst Tumble
Citrine Tumble
Smoky Quartz Tumble
Rose Quartz Tumble
Lepodolite Tumble
Apache Tear
Beach Agate Tumble
Red Jasper Tumble
Snowflake Obsidian Tumble
Sodalite Tumble
Noble Serpentine WA Tumble
Moss Agate Tumble
Quartz Point WA Rough
Black Tourmaline Rough
Prehnite Rough
Self-love Herb Mix Necklace Bottle
Carnelian Bracelet
Self-love Crystal Mix Bottle
Cage necklace three sizes
Three Candle Chims- White, Black, and Gold
Tealight candle and Moon Matchbook
Cone Incense Mix
Moon Cone Incense holder/burner
Mouse Sticker and sticker Mix
Starting bid
Elevate your jewelry collection with these stunning one-of-a-kind handcrafted earrings from Omni Jewelry. Featuring luminous saltwater white pearls paired with mesmerizing labradorite gemstones and finished with 14k gold posts, these earrings blend timeless elegance with artisan craftsmanship.
Pearls have long been associated with wisdom, purity, and transformation, while labradorite is celebrated for its protective, intuitive, and healing qualities. Together, they create a beautiful piece that symbolizes strength, grace, and personal growth.
Whether worn for a special occasion or as an everyday statement piece, these earrings are sure to become a treasured favorite.
Starting bid
Bring your vision to life with this unique offering from Sparkleforge Tattoo! The winning bidder will receive a gift certificate for tattoo time along with a custom piece of original artwork.
Whether you're ready to start your next tattoo project, add to an existing collection, or simply appreciate one-of-a-kind art, this package offers the perfect blend of creativity and self-expression. The custom artwork makes a beautiful keepsake, while the tattoo credit helps turn your ideas into lasting art you can wear for a lifetime.
A fantastic opportunity for tattoo enthusiasts, art lovers, and anyone looking to support local artists.
Starting bid
Unlock the story written in the stars with a personalized natal chart reading from Felicity Rising. This in-depth astrology session explores the unique cosmic blueprint created at the exact moment of your birth, offering insight into your personality, strengths, challenges, relationships, life purpose, and more.
Whether you're new to astrology or a seasoned star-gazer, this reading provides meaningful guidance and a deeper understanding of yourself through the lens of the planets, signs, and houses that shape your journey.
✨ Personalized birth chart interpretation
✨ Insight into your gifts, patterns, and life path
✨ Great for self-discovery, personal growth, and astrology lovers
A thoughtful and illuminating experience for anyone curious about what the universe has to say about them. Bid generously and let the stars reveal their secrets! 🌙⭐️
Starting bid
Gift yourself an opportunity to pause, reconnect, and nurture your well-being with a healing session from Awaken Your Soul with practitioner Ilena.
Designed to support relaxation, balance, and personal growth, this session offers a compassionate space to release stress, restore energy, and reconnect with yourself. Whether you're seeking clarity, healing, or simply a moment of peace in a busy world, Ilena's intuitive approach provides a supportive and uplifting experience.
✨ Personalized one-on-one healing session
✨ Encourages relaxation, grounding, and renewal
✨ A meaningful gift for yourself or someone you love
✨ Perfect for anyone seeking balance, self-care, and inner peace
Take a step toward restoration and self-discovery while supporting local youth programs through the Glass Youth Collective. Bid generously and invest in your well-being! ✨
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or your favorite weird little gremlin—to a shopping spree at Glass Smut with this $50 gift card!
Known for its one-of-a-kind blend of alternative fashion, handmade accessories, upcycled treasures, gifts, art, and unapologetically fun vibes, Glass Smut is a destination for those who embrace their individuality. From statement pieces and quirky home décor to unique creations you won't find anywhere else, there's something for every aesthetic.
✨ $50 to spend on anything in-store or online
✨ Discover handmade, upcycled, and small-batch creations
✨ Perfect for lovers of alternative fashion, books, art, and unique gifts
✨ Support a local small business while supporting local teens
Whether you're shopping for yourself or searching for the perfect gift, this certificate is your ticket to something delightfully unexpected. Bid high and indulge your inner goblin!
Starting bid
Calling all Swifties and star bakers! Whether you're in your Baking Era or simply love a sweet treat, this adorable basket is packed with everything you need for a fun afternoon in the kitchen.
Mix, bake, decorate, and create delicious memories while channeling your favorite Taylor-inspired vibes. Perfect for aspiring bakers, seasoned dessert makers, or anyone who believes life is better with frosting and a little sparkle.
Basket Includes:
Whether you're baking for friends, family, or your next listening party, this basket is sure to make your kitchen shimmer.
Starting bid
Escape the hustle of everyday life and spend an evening under the stars with this dreamy celestial-inspired self-care basket. Whether you're sipping tea, journaling your thoughts, coloring your way to relaxation, or soaking in a lavender-infused bath, this collection is designed to help you slow down, unwind, and reconnect with yourself.
Basket Includes:
✨ Galaxy Cup with Lid
✨ Teaspoon
✨ Organic Night-Time Tea
✨ Zodiac Notebook & Pen
✨ Lavender Candle
✨ Lavender Bath Bomb
✨ Healing Chakra Bracelet
✨ Chakra Wall Hanging
✨ Fantasy Universe Coloring Book
✨ Metallic Colored Pencils
Perfect for stargazers, dreamers, and anyone who could use a little extra magic and relaxation in their life.
Starting bid
Ready to peel back the layers and discover more of who you are? This generous donation includes one coaching container consisting of six personalized coaching sessions with Queer Lasagna Coaching.
Whether you're navigating identity, relationships, life transitions, self-discovery, confidence building, or simply seeking a supportive space to grow, these sessions provide compassionate, affirming guidance tailored to your unique journey.
With a focus on authenticity, empowerment, and personal growth, Queer Lasagna Coaching helps clients uncover what's beneath the surface and build a life that feels aligned, meaningful, and true to themselves.
Starting bid
Bring home a truly unique piece of art with this collection of original abstract paintings by Alexandra Kennedy, featuring The Pink Rabbit and The Snake Bite. Created with acrylic paint, each piece is one-of-a-kind and thoughtfully designed using carefully selected colors, textures, and patterns. Alex intentionally incorporates hidden shapes and details throughout her work, encouraging viewers to discover something new each time they look.
Whether displayed together or separately, these striking originals are sure to spark conversation and add a touch of creativity to any space.
Includes:
Starting bid
Elevate your look with a stunning custom nail experience from Danassi Nails! This package includes a full set of nail extensions with custom full nail art, professionally designed to reflect your unique style.
Whether you're preparing for a special occasion, celebrating a milestone, or simply treating yourself, you'll enjoy a personalized set of nails that are equal parts artistry and self-expression.
Includes:
• Full set of nail extensions
• Custom full nail art design
• Professional application by Danassi Nails
Starting bid
Give your nails the care they deserve with a beautiful gel manicure from Danassi Nails. Enjoy a professional manicure designed to leave your nails looking polished, glossy, and long-lasting.
Perfect for everyday wear, a special event, or a little self-care, this treatment provides a durable, chip-resistant finish that keeps your nails looking fresh for weeks.
Includes:
• Professional gel manicure
• Expert nail shaping and finishing
• Long-lasting gel polish application
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!