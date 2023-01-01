Pottery Workshop: Wheel Throwing 101

Wheel Throwing is the traditional way that potters make pots on a turning wheel. In this workshop, you will experience and learn about the basics of throwing and making pottery. It takes practice, but it's a lot of fun. Clay is included. For an extra fee of $10, participants can pay to have their work fired.













Watch the Pottery Director in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjAkrtJJAmU&t=2s





Instructor: Callanwolde Pottery Instructors

Location: Carriage House Wheel throwing Studio

Ticket Price: $65 per person

Age: 13+ (Adult to accompany any participants 18 and under.)

980 Briarcliff Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306





Winter House is a 9-day event where families can enjoy a welcoming, art-filled holiday experience that reflects Callanwolde’s passion for arts education. The mission of Winter House is to welcome our community to explore their creativity as they immerse themselves in all that Callanwolde has to offer.





