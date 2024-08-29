Individual & Family Membership 2025

-Voting rights on all advocacy issues that affect downtown
-Entry to all member-only events
-Discounts on DNA events
-Listing on current members webpage
-Discounts from downtown retailers, restaurants and service providers with the new Access Alliance membership card (coming soon)
-25% discount on Pittsburgh Public Theater performances
-Invitation to the annual DNA Developers Forum and Annual Dinner
-Invitation to all DNA member events and meetings
-Direct access with DNA staff via exclusive email address
-Voting rights on all advocacy issues that affect downtown
-Entry to all member-only events
-Discounts on DNA events
-Listing on current members webpage
-Discounts from downtown retailers, restaurants and service providers with the new Access Alliance membership card (coming soon)
-25% discount on Pittsburgh Public Theater performances
-Invitation to the annual DNA Developers Forum and Annual Dinner
-Invitation to all DNA member events and meetings
-Direct access with DNA staff via exclusive email address
Family Membership
$75
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
(Includes member & spouse)
-Voting rights on all advocacy issues that affect downtown
-Entry to all member-only events
-Discounts on DNA events
-Listing on current members webpage page
-Discounts from downtown retailers, restaurants and service providers with the new Access Alliance membership card (coming soon)
-25% discount on Pittsburgh Public Theater performances
-Invitation to the annual DNA Developers Forum and Annual Dinner
-Invitation to all DNA member events and meetings
-Direct access with DNA staff via exclusive email address
(Includes member & spouse)
-Voting rights on all advocacy issues that affect downtown
-Entry to all member-only events
-Discounts on DNA events
-Listing on current members webpage page
-Discounts from downtown retailers, restaurants and service providers with the new Access Alliance membership card (coming soon)
-25% discount on Pittsburgh Public Theater performances
-Invitation to the annual DNA Developers Forum and Annual Dinner
-Invitation to all DNA member events and meetings
-Direct access with DNA staff via exclusive email address