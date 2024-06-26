2024 ECHO Summer Kids Camp

Regular Camp Hours Full Day 9am to 3pm (6hrs)
Ongoing Enrollment
Cost (full day 9am to 3pm) lunch and am/pm snack included
$150 for all 5 days
Kindly select the number of weeks you're enrolling for now, ranging from 1 to 6 weeks.
Week 1: July 8th - July 12th
Week 2: July 15th - July 19th
Week 3: July 22nd - July 26th
Week 4: July 29th -August 2nd
Week 5: August 5th - August 9th
Week 6: August 12th - August 16th
Location: Main Memorial Park
1395 Main Avenue, Clifton
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
Regular Camp Hours Full Day 9am to 3pm (6hrs)
Ongoing Enrollment
Cost (full day 9am to 3pm) lunch and am/pm snack included
$150 for all 5 days
Kindly select the number of weeks you're enrolling for now, ranging from 1 to 6 weeks.
Week 1: July 8th - July 12th
Week 2: July 15th - July 19th
Week 3: July 22nd - July 26th
Week 4: July 29th -August 2nd
Week 5: August 5th - August 9th
Week 6: August 12th - August 16th
Location: Main Memorial Park
1395 Main Avenue, Clifton
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
1/2 Day Camp Hours (4hrs) and Cost snack included
$20
1/2 Day Camp Hours (3hrs) and Cost snack included:
AM session 9am-12pm $25
PM session 1pm-4pm $25
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
1/2 Day Camp Hours (3hrs) and Cost snack included:
AM session 9am-12pm $25
PM session 1pm-4pm $25
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
1/2 Day Camp Hours (3hrs) and Cost snack included
$20
1/2 Day Camp Hours (3hrs) and Cost snack included:
AM session 9am-12pm $20
PM session 1pm-4pm $20
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
1/2 Day Camp Hours (3hrs) and Cost snack included:
AM session 9am-12pm $20
PM session 1pm-4pm $20
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
Daily Ticket (full day 9am to 3pm) lunch and am/pm snack
$40
Enroll your child so he/she doesn't miss out on a summer filled with fun, learning, and adventure at 2024 ECHO Kids 6-week Summer Camp, here's the DAILY RATE, you can select the number of days you're enrolling for.
Kindly select the number of weeks you're enrolling for now
Location: Main Memorial Park
1395 Main Avenue, Clifton
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
Enroll your child so he/she doesn't miss out on a summer filled with fun, learning, and adventure at 2024 ECHO Kids 6-week Summer Camp, here's the DAILY RATE, you can select the number of days you're enrolling for.
Kindly select the number of weeks you're enrolling for now
Location: Main Memorial Park
1395 Main Avenue, Clifton
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
Before and After Care Service Weekly
$30
AM drop off as early as 8am
PM pick up as late as 5pm
Kindly select the number of weeks you're enrolling for now, ranging from 1 to 6 weeks.
Week 1: July 8th - July 12th
Week 2: July 15th - July 19th
Week 3: July 22nd - July 26th
Week 4: July 29th -August 2nd
Week 5: August 5th - August 9th
Week 6: August 12th - August 16th
Location: Main Memorial Park
1395 Main Avenue, Clifton
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
AM drop off as early as 8am
PM pick up as late as 5pm
Kindly select the number of weeks you're enrolling for now, ranging from 1 to 6 weeks.
Week 1: July 8th - July 12th
Week 2: July 15th - July 19th
Week 3: July 22nd - July 26th
Week 4: July 29th -August 2nd
Week 5: August 5th - August 9th
Week 6: August 12th - August 16th
Location: Main Memorial Park
1395 Main Avenue, Clifton
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
Before and After Care Service Per Session
$5
AM drop off as early as 8am
PM pick up as late as 5pm
Kindly select the number of weeks you're enrolling for now, ranging from 1 to 6 weeks.
Week 1: July 8th - July 12th
Week 2: July 15th - July 19th
Week 3: July 22nd - July 26th
Week 4: July 29th -August 2nd
Week 5: August 5th - August 9th
Week 6: August 12th - August 16th
Location: Main Memorial Park
1395 Main Avenue, Clifton
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR
AM drop off as early as 8am
PM pick up as late as 5pm
Kindly select the number of weeks you're enrolling for now, ranging from 1 to 6 weeks.
Week 1: July 8th - July 12th
Week 2: July 15th - July 19th
Week 3: July 22nd - July 26th
Week 4: July 29th -August 2nd
Week 5: August 5th - August 9th
Week 6: August 12th - August 16th
Location: Main Memorial Park
1395 Main Avenue, Clifton
PAY ONLY IF YOU'VE BEEN APPROVED BY CAMP DIRECTOR