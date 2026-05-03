58th Annual Honoring Heroes (copy)

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About this event
42 Century Dr, Bristol, CT 06010, USA
Limited Seats left.
Admission Ticket Price after March 15th.
Admission Ticket Price for children 13 and under.
VIP Table of 10
Your name and/or company name will be included in our Program Book and our Honoring Heroes webpage. Be a 10 Star Supporter of our First Responders!
•SOLD OUT - You can still be a sponsor, however tickets are SOLD Out for this event. Contact [email protected]
•You will receive a 1/2-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book.
•Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Silver Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages.
•Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Silver Star Sponsors.
•You and your guests will also receive our official 250th USA Anniversary Challenge Coin!
•We will provide the award recipients with complementary tickets because of your generous donation.
•SOLD OUT - You can still be a sponsor, however tickets are Sold Out for this event. Contact [email protected]
•You will receive a 1/2-Page color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book.
•Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Gold Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages.
•Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Gold Star Sponsors.
•You and your guests will also receive our official 250th USA Anniversary Challenge Coin!
•We will provide the award recipients with complementary tickets because of your generous donation.
•SOLD OUT - You can still be a sponsor, however tickets are SOLD Out for this event. Contact [email protected]
•You will receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book.
•Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Platinum Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages.
•Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Platinum Star Sponsors.
•You will receive a special plaque presented to you at the event.
•You and your guests will also receive our official 250th USA Anniversary Challenge Coin!
•We will provide the award recipients with complementary tickets because of your generous donation.
•SOLD OUT - You can still be a sponsor, however tickets are SOLD Out for this event. Contact [email protected]
•You will receive a Full-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book.
•Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Titanium Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages.
•Your tables will be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Titanium Star Sponsors.
•You will receive a special Crystal Blue Award presented to you at the event.
•We will provide the award recipients with complementary tickets because of your generous donation.
•SOLD OUT - You can still be a sponsor, however tickets are SOLD Out for this event. Contact [email protected]
•You will receive a Full Two-Page Color Ad prominently displayed first in our Program Book.
•Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Sapphire Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages.
•Your tables will be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Sapphire Star Sponsors.
•You will receive a special Crystal Blue Award presented to you at the event.
•You and your guests will also receive our official 250th USA Anniversary Challenge Coin!
•We will provide the award recipients with complementary tickets because of your generous donation.
If you would like an extra Official Challenge Coin, or if you are unable to attend and would like to make a donation towards the Honoring Heroes Program, we have a very limited supply to offer.
American Flag Symbolism
The American flag in the artwork represents national pride and unity during the historic milestone celebration.
The Statue of Liberty Symbolism
The Statue of Liberty symbolizes; hope, freedom, and new beginnings. Representing the ideals deeply rooted in American democracy, and our organizations key pillar.
The Liberty Bell Symbolism
The Liberty Bell Symbolizes freedom, independence, and the enduring spirit of The United Stated of America.
Number 250 Significance
The number 250 highlights the significant anniversary being commemorated in this Challenge Coin.
Exchange Clubs Insignia
The Exchange Clubs insignia is on the back of the Challenge Coin and signifies the organization’s participation and contribution to the celebration. The Greater Bristol Exchange Club is also celebrating 85 Year of Community Service.
Full Page Color AD, 8"H x 4.75" W
Please submit your artwork in PDF or JPG format by March 12, 2026. Email to: [email protected]
Half Page Color AD, 4"H x 4.75" W
Please submit your artwork in PDF or JPG format by March 12, 2026. Email to: [email protected]
Third Page Color AD, 2.5"H x 4.75" W
Please submit your artwork in PDF or JPG format by March 12, 2026. Email to: [email protected]
1/4 Page Color AD, 3.5"H x 2.25" W
Please submit your artwork in PDF or JPG format by March 12, 2026. Email to: [email protected]
Please submit your name or business name as you would like it shown on the "Friends Page". Information must be received by March 12, 2026. If we do not receive the information, we will use the name on the order.
Email to: [email protected]
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