58th Annual Honoring Heroes (copy)

•SOLD OUT - You can still be a sponsor, however tickets are SOLD Out for this event. Contact [email protected]

•You will receive a 1/2-Page Color Ad prominently displayed in our Program Book.

•Your name and/or organization’s name will be listed in our Program Book and Program Board, as Silver Star Sponsors, and on our website/social media pages.

•Your table will also be announced at the event, along with a table plaque recognized as Silver Star Sponsors.

•You and your guests will also receive our official 250th USA Anniversary Challenge Coin!

•We will provide the award recipients with complementary tickets because of your generous donation.