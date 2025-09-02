58th ASLC State Meeting Workshop Registration

Welcome to A Pledge For Life! – The Historic New Anti-Hazing Certification for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Will you be in the number?

Through its “Finer Women Don’t Haze” (FWDH) Initiative, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is committed to ending pledging and hazing. The Office of the International First Vice President and the FWDH are taking this commitment to the next level by establishing a curriculum and certification that will solidify our Sorority as the thought leaders in this key risk area among the Divine 9 and beyond.

The certification will be a full-immersion, customized educational experience that is designed to empower Sorors in our anti-hazing/pledging prevention/intervention efforts. Zeta partnered with The Harbor Institute, an educational consulting firm based in Washington, DC, to utilize their expertise to provide comprehensive strategies based on their diverse and extensive insights gained from research, evaluations, assessments, experience as practitioners, and work with professionals in the field. Harbor Institute combines and integrates the work of FWDH, our members, staff, leadership, and organizational-wide strategic objectives to empower you with both short- and long-term sustainable strategies and approaches for Zeta to address your risk management issues.

The Harbor Institute also integrated its FLEX™ facilitation with an activity-based platform that includes multimedia presentations, group breakouts, pair and share, social media exercises, and individual reflections. This innovative approach and style create an inclusive, fun, and free-flowing educational experience. Attendees will leave with individual, chapter, and council strategies to grow their communities in a healthy, collaborative, and sustainable way.

Upon completion of the educational experience, you will be certified based on completing the following learning objectives:

• Be able to define hazing and understand how individual, organizational, and environmental culture may present unique challenges in hazing prevention strategies for Zeta

• Be able to understand and articulate a theoretical framework and strategic initiative to develop and implement core strategies for hazing prevention that addresses these unique challenges

• Be able to increase awareness by proactively identifying potential problem areas and provide short and long-term solutions that reduce hazing

Each registrant will receive session pre-read materials, and after completing this educational experience, you will know:

· The purpose, mission, and origins of Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs)

· The history of pledging, hazing, and membership intake in BGLOs

· The rationale behind why people want to participate in hazing activities

· The risks, dangers of implementing underground pledging (and unreported hazing incidents) have, along with the physical, emotional, and administrative (chapter, regional, nationally, and through the university) repercussions of participating in these activities

· The impact that hazing incidents have in the media and how these portrayals impact members, organizations and colleges/universities

· How to manage and address alumni and older undergraduate members who encourage underground pledging

· The laws with respect to hazing in the Southeastern Region (the facilitator is a practicing Attorney in fraternal law and licensed in the state of Georgia)

· Individual (personal), chapter (BGLO), and member action steps that will effectuate short-term and long-term change to address the culture of hazing and improve unity and image among members