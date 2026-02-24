WW&F Railway Museum

Hosted by

WW&F Railway Museum

About this event

5/9 - Mother's Tea

97 Cross Rd

Alna, ME 04535, USA

Attendee
$56.50

Train ticket and catered tea breakfast (11am) or lunch (1pm).

Senior, Military, or WW&F Museum Member
$53.50

Train ticket and catered tea for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

WW&F Brass Lifetime Passholder
$39.50

Train ticket and catered tea for a lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Alna Resident
$39.50

Train ticket and catered tea for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Add a donation for WW&F Railway Museum

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!