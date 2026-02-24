5/9 - Mother's Tea

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Train ticket and catered tea breakfast (11am) or lunch (1pm).
Train ticket and catered tea for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Train ticket and catered tea for a lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Train ticket and catered tea for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
$
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