59 Summits Foundation Inc.'s Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3800 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205, USA

Henry Military 22 Lever Action Rifle
$750

Starting bid

Henry Rifle is one of the oldest lever action gun makers. Known for their accuracy, they are a great rifle to own. This one is special because it is engraved and honors our men and women of the military. This rifle was chosen to thank those men and women who were on the scene to help Joshua.

This beautiful Henry retails at over $1200.

Custom Pet/Human Portrait
$200

Starting bid

Aiyla Paulin is an artist living in Denver and specializes in custom pet portraits.

She has kindly donated 3 custom prints. Each print can be of 2 pets or 2 people. They will take approximately 1 month to complete after order. Please take a look at her website as well: www.artbyaiyla.com

Locales Taco and Tequila Bar $50 Dollar Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Locales Taco and Tequila Bar is just that....a great "Local" bar serving great Mexican favorites. It also has an extensive tequila list and an awesome rooftop patio. Don't miss the chance to hang out on the patio, have a taco and drink margaritas.

RiNo Beer Garden $50 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Come and sit on the patio and enjoy one of RiNo's great burgers and a beer from their extensive beer list. Don't miss this opportunity win a gift certificate and raise some money for 59 Summits Foundation.

Centennial Gun Club Silver Membership item
Centennial Gun Club Silver Membership
$250

Starting bid

Centennial Gun Club is Denver's top shooting range, offering expert training and valuable memberships.

They are kindly offering a one year membership to their range, a value of over $500.


New West Knife Works $500 Gift Certificate
$350

Starting bid

At New West KnifeWorks, we believe that life is a banquet. We don't just sell knives-- we invite our customers to the feast, to the sacred ceremony of breaking bread, and the celebration of fine food. We make tools that transform hum-drum, everyday life into a gorgeous, glorious, deeply gratifying adventure. 

Historian's Ale House $50 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

RiNo's sister bar is located on Broadway in Denver and boasts a great beer menu, burgers and of course a rooftop patio. Bid on this gift certificate and go enjoy Sunday Brunch.

2 Nights and Breakfast Grand Hyatt Denver
$150

Starting bid

Get away to Denver... or just take a weekend away from home. Grand Hyatt Denver has graciously donated a 2 night stay including breakfast.

Animal Portraits by Aiyla Paulin
$200

Starting bid

Aiyla Paulin is an artist living in Denver and specializes in custom pet portraits.

She has kindly donated 3 custom prints. Each print can be of 2 pets or 2 people. They will take approximately 1 month to complete after order. Please take a look at her website as well: www.artbyaiyla.com

Animal Portrait by Aiyla Paulin
$200

Starting bid

Aiyla Paulin is an artist living in Denver and specializes in custom pet portraits.

She has kindly donated 3 custom prints. Each print can be of 2 pets or 2 people. They will take approximately 1 month to complete after order. Please take a look at her website as well: www.artbyaiyla.com

Zachary Art Custom Art
$150

Starting bid

Zach Otte Art

Experience Zach Otte's vibrant artistry with bold acrylics, oils, and gouache. Elevate your space with captivating pieces that dazzle with vibrant intensity.

Zach is a fly fishing guide and artist living in Colorado.

1 Private Gun Lesson/Centennial Gun Club item
1 Private Gun Lesson/Centennial Gun Club
$50

Starting bid

So, you bid on a Henry and won. Woohoo!! Now what you need is a private lesson. Centennial Gun Club can help. Bid on a one hour private lesson.

Henry US Survival 22 item
Henry US Survival 22
$175

Starting bid

This Henry US Survival 22 is super cool. Perfect for the Zombie Apocalypse. The gun comes apart and and it all fits into a waterproof stock. This gun originated in 1959 and is a favorite of bush pilots, backpackers and all outdoorsman. It is easy to operate and super reliable.

Dinner and a bottle of wine at Barcelona Wine Bar in Denver
$100

Starting bid

Barcelona Wine Bar, located at 2900 Larimer Street in Denver, is a warm and welcoming tapas bar inspired by the culture of Spain. The ever-changing and inclusive menu is focused on clean flavors, seasonal ingredients, specialties from Spain and the Mediterranean, and rustic small plate presentations created by Executive Chef Emilio Garcia. Barcelona offers an award-winning selection of wines from Spain and South America—and boasts one of the largest Spanish wine programs in the U.S.

Photograph item
Photograph
$100

Starting bid

Bid on the beautiful 16x20 canvas print.

Peruvian Amazon All Inclusive Trip for Two
$2,000

Starting bid

Don't miss out on this all inclusive trip to the Peruvian Amazon. This in an all inclusive trip (not including airfare) to the Treehouse Lodge in the Peruvian Amazon. Stay in a private treehouse 30-80 ft above the jungle floor for 5 amazing nights. Enjoy great food, your choice of 18 different excursions and wake up amongst the animals every day. This trip is valued at $4000. Check it out at www.treehouselodge.com

Sri Lankan Statue
$50

Starting bid

Burn some incense, choose your mantra and sit back and relax with your new vintage Sri Lankan meditation statue. Bid on this super cool vintage statue. It measures 9.5 inches tall and 7 inches wide.

