Winyah Rivers Alliance Holiday Auction-"Treasures for Clean Water"

Bid on an unforgettable guided canoe adventure for three with the Acting Chief, Cheryl Cail, of the Waccamaw Indian Tribe. Glide through the peaceful waters of the Little Pee Dee River while learning about the deep cultural and historical connections the Waccamaw Tribe has to this cherished waterway. The Acting Chief will serve as your guide, sharing captivating stories of Native American history, traditions, and the significance of the river to the tribe's heritage. This unique trip offers a blend of natural beauty and cultural insight for an experience like no other. Details: Trip Includes: Guided canoe adventure for three, with equipment provided. Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting). Location: Little Pee Dee River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged). Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Acting Chief. This rare opportunity combines the serenity of paddling the Little Pee Dee River with a deep appreciation for its historical and cultural importance. Proceeds from this auction will support Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and celebrate our waterways. Don’t miss your chance—place your bid today for an extraordinary journey into nature and history!

