Winyah Rivers Alliance Holiday Auction-"Treasures for Clean Water"

Fitz Roy Trout Trucker Hat donated by Patagonia
Valued at $39.00
Fitz Roy Trout Trucker Hat donated by Patagonia
Valued at $39.00
NEW Patagonia Hat
$20
Starting bid
P-6 Logo Trucker Hat donated by Patagonia
Valued at $39.00
P-6 Logo Trucker Hat donated by Patagonia
Valued at $39.00
NEW Patagonia Hat
$20
Starting bid
Line Logo Ridge LoPro Trucker Hat donated by Patagonia
Valued at $39.00
Line Logo Ridge LoPro Trucker Hat donated by Patagonia
Valued at $39.00
NEW Patagonia Hip Pack
$15
Starting bid
Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack donated by Patagonia
Valued at $35.00
Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack donated by Patagonia
Valued at $35.00
NEW Patagonia Hip Pack
$15
Starting bid
Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack donated by Patagonia
Valued at $35.00
Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack donated by Patagonia
Valued at $35.00
NEW Patagonia Waist Pack
$30
Starting bid
Black Hole Waist Pack 5L donated by Patagonia
Valued at $69.00
Black Hole Waist Pack 5L donated by Patagonia
Valued at $69.00
NEW Patagonia Duffel
$75
Starting bid
Black Hole Duffel 55L donated by Patagonia
Valued at $169.00
Black Hole Duffel 55L donated by Patagonia
Valued at $169.00
NEW Patagonia Duffel
$75
Starting bid
Black Hole Duffel 40L donated by Patagonia
Valued at $159.00
Black Hole Duffel 40L donated by Patagonia
Valued at $159.00
NEW Patagonia Tote
$50
Starting bid
Black Hole Gear Tote donated by Patagonia
Valued at $119.00
Black Hole Gear Tote donated by Patagonia
Valued at $119.00
NEW Patagonia Pack
$75
Starting bid
Black Hole Pack 26L donated by Patagonia
Valued at $149.00
Black Hole Pack 26L donated by Patagonia
Valued at $149.00
"Capture Owl" by Tony Morano
$75
Starting bid
16" x 20" Framed and Matted
16" x 20" Framed and Matted
Untitled by Kate Philips
$75
Starting bid
40" x 28" Framed and matted
40" x 28" Framed and matted
Untitled by Tony Morano
$75
Starting bid
24" x 20" Frame
24" x 20" Frame
"America's Best" by Tony Morano
$75
Starting bid
24" x 20" Frame
24" x 20" Frame
Untitled by Tony Morano
$50
Starting bid
15" x 13" Frame
15" x 13" Frame
"Reflection" by Tony Morano
$75
Starting bid
22" x 18" Frame
22" x 18" Frame
Lighted Display Case
$25
Starting bid
14" x 14" Gallery Solutions Lighted Display Case. It is designed for displaying items and is illuminated from within.
14" x 14" Gallery Solutions Lighted Display Case. It is designed for displaying items and is illuminated from within.
Magnetic Dartboard
$25
Starting bid
14.5 x 18.5-inch Magnetic Dart Board. It comes with six red and six black magnetic darts.
14.5 x 18.5-inch Magnetic Dart Board. It comes with six red and six black magnetic darts.
Jam Basket from Jam, Pies and Boards By Felicia
$35
Starting bid
Includes a Jar of Scuppernog Jelly, a Jar of Christmas Jam, a Jar of Carrot Cake Jam, and a bag of Fall Scent Sachets
Includes a Jar of Scuppernog Jelly, a Jar of Christmas Jam, a Jar of Carrot Cake Jam, and a bag of Fall Scent Sachets
Tassos Olive Jar
$25
Starting bid
Clear glass Tassos Olive Jar with wooden lid and two handles.
Clear glass Tassos Olive Jar with wooden lid and two handles.
Silver Candlesticks
$25
Starting bid
Pair of Vintage International Silver Co. Silver Plate Candle Sticks
Pair of Vintage International Silver Co. Silver Plate Candle Sticks
Golf Bundle
$35
Starting bid
Includes 12 Titleist Velocity Golf Balls, 3 Golf Books, a Golf Snow Globe, and a Golf Painting
Includes 12 Titleist Velocity Golf Balls, 3 Golf Books, a Golf Snow Globe, and a Golf Painting
Audubon's Birds of America
$100
Starting bid
This marvelous edition of Audubon's Birds of America displays all 435 of Audubon's brilliant hand colored engravings in exquisite reproductions taken from the original plates of the Audubon Society's archival copy of the rare Double Elephant Folio. Although many attempts have been made to re-create the magnificent illustrations in Audubon's masterpiece, nothing equals the level of fidelity or scale achieved in this high-quality edition.
This marvelous edition of Audubon's Birds of America displays all 435 of Audubon's brilliant hand colored engravings in exquisite reproductions taken from the original plates of the Audubon Society's archival copy of the rare Double Elephant Folio. Although many attempts have been made to re-create the magnificent illustrations in Audubon's masterpiece, nothing equals the level of fidelity or scale achieved in this high-quality edition.
Vintage Punch Bowl with 10 Glasses
$50
Starting bid
Punch Bowl set made by L.E. Smith Glass Company in the Pinwheel and Star pattern.
Punch Bowl set made by L.E. Smith Glass Company in the Pinwheel and Star pattern.
Vintage Raggedy Ann Doll
$30
Starting bid
Raggedy Ann doll, a classic American toy. The doll has red yarn hair, a triangle-shaped nose, and black button eyes. She wears a classis blue and white dress with a white apron.
Raggedy Ann doll, a classic American toy. The doll has red yarn hair, a triangle-shaped nose, and black button eyes. She wears a classis blue and white dress with a white apron.
"Storm Study" by Mark Hilliard
$25
Starting bid
12" x 16" Black and White photograph of a dramatic lightning storm over the lake by photographer Mark Hilliard.
12" x 16" Black and White photograph of a dramatic lightning storm over the lake by photographer Mark Hilliard.
"Carolina Road" by Mark Hilliard
$25
Starting bid
16" x 12" - A Carolina Road of live oaks taken by photographer Mark Hilliard.
16" x 12" - A Carolina Road of live oaks taken by photographer Mark Hilliard.
Eureka! Hiking Backpack
$50
Starting bid
Eureka! Hiking Backpack, Green, Grey and Black.
(Still has tags on it!)
Eureka! Hiking Backpack, Green, Grey and Black.
(Still has tags on it!)
Phenix Scooter
$25
Starting bid
Unopened Phenix Scooter
Unopened Phenix Scooter
Tramontina Stainless Steel Chafing Dish
$50
Starting bid
Tramontina 9 Qt. Stainless Steel Professional Chafing Dish. It is made of premium 18/10 stainless steel. Valued at $119.95.
Tramontina 9 Qt. Stainless Steel Professional Chafing Dish. It is made of premium 18/10 stainless steel. Valued at $119.95.
Oster Triple Dish Buffet Server
$30
Starting bid
Oster Triple Dish Buffet Server. It features three 2.5-quart removable buffet pans with hinged lids, and the base can also function as a stand-alone warming tray.
Oster Triple Dish Buffet Server. It features three 2.5-quart removable buffet pans with hinged lids, and the base can also function as a stand-alone warming tray.
2 Brookgreen Gardens Nights of 1000 Candles Tickets
$100
Starting bid
Tickets for Wednesday, December 18th
Experience one of the most beloved holiday events in the Southeast, Nights of a Thousand Candles.
See Brookgreen Gardens come to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of sparkling lights. From 4 - 9 p.m. walk the paths with a warm cup of cider, hear the sounds of holiday music, and celebrate the season with family and friends.
Tickets for Wednesday, December 18th
Experience one of the most beloved holiday events in the Southeast, Nights of a Thousand Candles.
See Brookgreen Gardens come to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of sparkling lights. From 4 - 9 p.m. walk the paths with a warm cup of cider, hear the sounds of holiday music, and celebrate the season with family and friends.
2 Brookgreen Gardens Nights of 1000 Candles Tickets
$100
Starting bid
Tickets for Wednesday, December 18th
Experience one of the most beloved holiday events in the Southeast, Nights of a Thousand Candles.
See Brookgreen Gardens come to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of sparkling lights. From 4 - 9 p.m. walk the paths with a warm cup of cider, hear the sounds of holiday music, and celebrate the season with family and friends.
Tickets for Wednesday, December 18th
Experience one of the most beloved holiday events in the Southeast, Nights of a Thousand Candles.
See Brookgreen Gardens come to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of sparkling lights. From 4 - 9 p.m. walk the paths with a warm cup of cider, hear the sounds of holiday music, and celebrate the season with family and friends.
Bird and Nature Walk at Waties Island with Dr. Chris Hill
$150
Starting bid
Spend a morning at Waties, an undeveloped barrier island off North Myrtle Beach, with Dr. Chris Hill, Ornithologist. Up to six guests. We'll view the salt marsh, and the maritime forest and cross the dunes to end our walk on the beach, viewing shorebirds in beautiful morning light.
Spend a morning at Waties, an undeveloped barrier island off North Myrtle Beach, with Dr. Chris Hill, Ornithologist. Up to six guests. We'll view the salt marsh, and the maritime forest and cross the dunes to end our walk on the beach, viewing shorebirds in beautiful morning light.
3 Toscany Mini Hurricane Crystal Candle Holders
$50
Starting bid
Three Toscany Mini Hurricane candle holders in their original boxes. These are made of lead crystal and feature a classic design. Valued at $100.
Three Toscany Mini Hurricane candle holders in their original boxes. These are made of lead crystal and feature a classic design. Valued at $100.
3 Toscany Mini Hurricane Crystal Candle Holders
$50
Starting bid
Three Toscany Mini Hurricane candle holders in their original boxes. These are made of lead crystal and feature a classic design. Valued at $100.
Three Toscany Mini Hurricane candle holders in their original boxes. These are made of lead crystal and feature a classic design. Valued at $100.
Jan Myers pastel painting- framed and matted
$75
Starting bid
19" x 21" pastel painting by Jan Myers.
Jan Myers is an American contemporary artist known for her pastel paintings.
19" x 21" pastel painting by Jan Myers.
Jan Myers is an American contemporary artist known for her pastel paintings.
Still Life Gold Framed Painting
$50
Starting bid
19" x 21" Still Life Gold Framed Painting featuring white orchids in a blue and white vase, alongside grapes and an apple resting on a table.
19" x 21" Still Life Gold Framed Painting featuring white orchids in a blue and white vase, alongside grapes and an apple resting on a table.
Seth Thomas Ship's Bell Clock with wooden base
$50
Starting bid
Seth Thomas Ship's Bell Clock from late 19th century. Brass case on wooden base.
Seth Thomas Ship's Bell Clock from late 19th century. Brass case on wooden base.
Two Night Getaway at the Oceanfront Litchfield Inn
$175
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-night getaway at the fabulous Oceanfront Litchfield Inn at Litchfield Beach near Pawleys Island,
SC. The offered unit is a hotel double room with two queen beds and a 6th-floor tower balcony that boasts
stellar beach and ocean views. A kitchenette is also available, including a small refrigerator, coffee maker, and
microwave. A perfect convenient place to stay to enjoy all that the Litchfield and Pawleys Island area has to
offer.
*Excluded dates - not available June-August.
Enjoy a two-night getaway at the fabulous Oceanfront Litchfield Inn at Litchfield Beach near Pawleys Island,
SC. The offered unit is a hotel double room with two queen beds and a 6th-floor tower balcony that boasts
stellar beach and ocean views. A kitchenette is also available, including a small refrigerator, coffee maker, and
microwave. A perfect convenient place to stay to enjoy all that the Litchfield and Pawleys Island area has to
offer.
*Excluded dates - not available June-August.
Private Wine Class for up to 20 people
$150
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of their store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Value - $600**
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of their store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Value - $600**
Experience the Black River with the Black-Sampit Riverkeeper
$100
Starting bid
Bid on an unforgettable guided kayak adventure for three with Erin Donmoyer, the Black-Sampit Riverkeeper of Winyah Rivers Alliance. Paddle through the serene waters of the Black River, renowned for its natural beauty, wildlife, and rich cultural history.
Erin, a passionate advocate for the region's rivers and wetlands, will share her deep knowledge of the river's ecosystem and stories of her work protecting these precious waterways. Whether you're a seasoned paddler or new to kayaking, this trip promises to be a relaxing and educational journey through one of South Carolina's most pristine landscapes.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Black River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Riverkeeper.
Don’t miss this unique chance to explore the Black River with an expert guide while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect our rivers for future generations.
Bid on an unforgettable guided kayak adventure for three with Erin Donmoyer, the Black-Sampit Riverkeeper of Winyah Rivers Alliance. Paddle through the serene waters of the Black River, renowned for its natural beauty, wildlife, and rich cultural history.
Erin, a passionate advocate for the region's rivers and wetlands, will share her deep knowledge of the river's ecosystem and stories of her work protecting these precious waterways. Whether you're a seasoned paddler or new to kayaking, this trip promises to be a relaxing and educational journey through one of South Carolina's most pristine landscapes.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Black River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Riverkeeper.
Don’t miss this unique chance to explore the Black River with an expert guide while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect our rivers for future generations.
Experience the Little Pee Dee River with Dylan
$100
Starting bid
Bid on an exclusive guided kayak adventure for three with Dylan, the Pee Dee Rivers/Lynches River Project Coordinator of Winyah Rivers Alliance. Journey through the tranquil waters of the Little Pee Dee River, a hidden gem known for its breathtaking scenery, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage.
Your guide, a dedicated advocate for the region’s waterways, will share fascinating insights into the river’s ecosystem and the efforts to protect its natural beauty. Whether you're an experienced kayaker or a first-timer, this trip offers a unique opportunity to connect with nature and learn from an expert.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Little Pee Dee River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Project Coordinator.
Don’t miss this chance to explore the enchanting Little Pee Dee River while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and preserve our waterways.
Bid on an exclusive guided kayak adventure for three with Dylan, the Pee Dee Rivers/Lynches River Project Coordinator of Winyah Rivers Alliance. Journey through the tranquil waters of the Little Pee Dee River, a hidden gem known for its breathtaking scenery, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage.
Your guide, a dedicated advocate for the region’s waterways, will share fascinating insights into the river’s ecosystem and the efforts to protect its natural beauty. Whether you're an experienced kayaker or a first-timer, this trip offers a unique opportunity to connect with nature and learn from an expert.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Little Pee Dee River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Project Coordinator.
Don’t miss this chance to explore the enchanting Little Pee Dee River while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and preserve our waterways.
Cultural & Historical Canoe Journey with Chief Cheryl Cail
$100
Starting bid
Bid on an unforgettable guided canoe adventure for three with the Acting Chief, Cheryl Cail, of the Waccamaw Indian Tribe. Glide through the peaceful waters of the Little Pee Dee River while learning about the deep cultural and historical connections the Waccamaw Tribe has to this cherished waterway.
The Acting Chief will serve as your guide, sharing captivating stories of Native American history, traditions, and the significance of the river to the tribe's heritage. This unique trip offers a blend of natural beauty and cultural insight for an experience like no other.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided canoe adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Little Pee Dee River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Acting Chief.
This rare opportunity combines the serenity of paddling the Little Pee Dee River with a deep appreciation for its historical and cultural importance. Proceeds from this auction will support Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and celebrate our waterways.
Don’t miss your chance—place your bid today for an extraordinary journey into nature and history!
Bid on an unforgettable guided canoe adventure for three with the Acting Chief, Cheryl Cail, of the Waccamaw Indian Tribe. Glide through the peaceful waters of the Little Pee Dee River while learning about the deep cultural and historical connections the Waccamaw Tribe has to this cherished waterway.
The Acting Chief will serve as your guide, sharing captivating stories of Native American history, traditions, and the significance of the river to the tribe's heritage. This unique trip offers a blend of natural beauty and cultural insight for an experience like no other.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided canoe adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Little Pee Dee River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Acting Chief.
This rare opportunity combines the serenity of paddling the Little Pee Dee River with a deep appreciation for its historical and cultural importance. Proceeds from this auction will support Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and celebrate our waterways.
Don’t miss your chance—place your bid today for an extraordinary journey into nature and history!
Studio Pottery Vase
$30
Starting bid
Studio pottery vase with a brown lustre glaze. It is made of stoneware and has a simple, elegant shape with subtle incised lines around the body.
Studio pottery vase with a brown lustre glaze. It is made of stoneware and has a simple, elegant shape with subtle incised lines around the body.
English Ivy plant in a basket
$25
Starting bid
Artificial English Ivy (Hedera helix) plant in a basket.
Artificial English Ivy (Hedera helix) plant in a basket.
Embark on a memorable guided kayak trip with the Waccamaw Riverkeeper for yourself and two friends! This unique experience offers a chance to paddle the beautiful waters of the Waccamaw River, an ecological treasure of the Carolinas.
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Waccamaw River, NC or SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Project Coordinator.
Don’t miss this chance to explore the beautiful Waccamaw River while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and preserve our waterways.
Embark on a memorable guided kayak trip with the Waccamaw Riverkeeper for yourself and two friends! This unique experience offers a chance to paddle the beautiful waters of the Waccamaw River, an ecological treasure of the Carolinas.
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Waccamaw River, NC or SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Project Coordinator.
Don’t miss this chance to explore the beautiful Waccamaw River while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and preserve our waterways.
One Month certificate for BarkBox!
$30
Starting bid
1-month digital gift certificate, which is up to $45 in value and does not expire. This certificate is valid on both Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on our Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, and there will be no fluff in these boxes. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item!
1-month digital gift certificate, which is up to $45 in value and does not expire. This certificate is valid on both Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on our Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, and there will be no fluff in these boxes. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item!
Experience the Waccamaw River with Jim Luken Outdoors
$150
Starting bid
Bid on an exclusive interpretive two-hour tour of the scenic Waccamaw River guided by Dr. Jim Luken, a renowned ecologist and river enthusiast. This private adventure for up to four people offers a unique opportunity to explore the river's natural beauty, wildlife, and rich ecology. The tour departs from Reaves Ferry Landing in Conway, SC. Don't miss this chance to learn from an expert while enjoying the tranquility of one of South Carolina's most cherished waterways!
Bid on an exclusive interpretive two-hour tour of the scenic Waccamaw River guided by Dr. Jim Luken, a renowned ecologist and river enthusiast. This private adventure for up to four people offers a unique opportunity to explore the river's natural beauty, wildlife, and rich ecology. The tour departs from Reaves Ferry Landing in Conway, SC. Don't miss this chance to learn from an expert while enjoying the tranquility of one of South Carolina's most cherished waterways!
Bajan Breeze Vacation in Barbados! 4 guests, 5 nights
$3,150
Starting bid
Enjoy your perfect island retreat in Barbados!
*Tropical Townhome in the prestigious Sandy Lane Area
*Two ensuite bedrooms suited for two couples/small family
*Central location-walking distance of 2 beaches and Holetown
*Exclusive clubhouse and beach house privileges including private beach access, ocean view pool, restaurant and bar
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
**For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Enjoy your perfect island retreat in Barbados!
*Tropical Townhome in the prestigious Sandy Lane Area
*Two ensuite bedrooms suited for two couples/small family
*Central location-walking distance of 2 beaches and Holetown
*Exclusive clubhouse and beach house privileges including private beach access, ocean view pool, restaurant and bar
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
**For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Balinese Vacation in Bali, Indonesia! 4 guests, 5 nights
$2,750
Starting bid
Soak up the serenity of Bali in Seminyak:
*A chic tropical villa within walking distance of the beach
*Garden oasis with a private pool and shaded loungers
*Relax with included massages and housekeeping
*Discover Gado Gado Beach, trendy beach clubs, cafes, boutiques and restaurants a short walk away
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
*VALUED AT $4,150.00
Soak up the serenity of Bali in Seminyak:
*A chic tropical villa within walking distance of the beach
*Garden oasis with a private pool and shaded loungers
*Relax with included massages and housekeeping
*Discover Gado Gado Beach, trendy beach clubs, cafes, boutiques and restaurants a short walk away
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
*VALUED AT $4,150.00
Cabo Getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! 4 guests, 3 nights
$2,450
Starting bid
Dramatic landscapes and a tropical coastline await you in Cabo San Lucas:
*A selection of sleek ocean-view apartments less than 10 minutes from Medano Bay and downtown Cabo
*Spacious private terrace with breathtaking views of Cabo's famed 'Arch'
*Retreat to King or Queen and Double en-suite bedrooms
*Access to shared amenities inclusive of three pools, clubhouse, gym and tennis courts
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Dramatic landscapes and a tropical coastline await you in Cabo San Lucas:
*A selection of sleek ocean-view apartments less than 10 minutes from Medano Bay and downtown Cabo
*Spacious private terrace with breathtaking views of Cabo's famed 'Arch'
*Retreat to King or Queen and Double en-suite bedrooms
*Access to shared amenities inclusive of three pools, clubhouse, gym and tennis courts
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Disney World Wonder! 6 guests, 4 nights
$4,150
Starting bid
Escape to the magic of Walt Disney World Resort!
*Experience the magic of Disney in one of three family-style condos
*Open concept living plus three en-suite bedrooms each with a flat screen TV
*Access to resort amenities, including 10 resort pools, complimentary water park entry, resort shuttles, PGA Gold, restaurants, tennis and more
*One one-day park pass per guest to either Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom included
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Escape to the magic of Walt Disney World Resort!
*Experience the magic of Disney in one of three family-style condos
*Open concept living plus three en-suite bedrooms each with a flat screen TV
*Access to resort amenities, including 10 resort pools, complimentary water park entry, resort shuttles, PGA Gold, restaurants, tennis and more
*One one-day park pass per guest to either Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom included
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Grand Canyon Vistas! 2 guests, 3 nights
$3,900
Starting bid
Blaze a trail through untouched wilderness at the edge of the Grand Canyon!
*Adventure awaits in the Grand Canyon with a glamping-style stay for two just 25 minutes from The South Rim
*Retreat to a cozy, deluxe tent with modern amenities and a wood burning stove
*Hit the trails, dine al fresco, or stargaze from your private deck and lounge chairs nestled amidst juniper and pinon forests
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Blaze a trail through untouched wilderness at the edge of the Grand Canyon!
*Adventure awaits in the Grand Canyon with a glamping-style stay for two just 25 minutes from The South Rim
*Retreat to a cozy, deluxe tent with modern amenities and a wood burning stove
*Hit the trails, dine al fresco, or stargaze from your private deck and lounge chairs nestled amidst juniper and pinon forests
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Heavenly Hawaii! 2 guests, 7 nights
$1,650
Starting bid
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii:
*Seek sun-kissed serenity in Hawaii at your choice of top-rated luxury resorts on Oahu and the Big Island
*Indulge thanks to elegant suites and access to resort amenities
*Unwind with first-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas and more
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
*VALUED AT $4,000
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii:
*Seek sun-kissed serenity in Hawaii at your choice of top-rated luxury resorts on Oahu and the Big Island
*Indulge thanks to elegant suites and access to resort amenities
*Unwind with first-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas and more
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
*VALUED AT $4,000
Tuscan Treasures in Cortona, Italy! 4 guests, 7 nights
$3,150
Starting bid
Discover the hidden treasures of Tuscany:
*Stay in a carefully curated historic apartment with quintessential Tuscan views
*Retreat to two cozy double bedrooms paired with private bathrooms
*Walk the cobblestone streets of Cortona with a private guided tour included in your stay
*Sample the area's varietal with a complimentary wine testing
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Discover the hidden treasures of Tuscany:
*Stay in a carefully curated historic apartment with quintessential Tuscan views
*Retreat to two cozy double bedrooms paired with private bathrooms
*Walk the cobblestone streets of Cortona with a private guided tour included in your stay
*Sample the area's varietal with a complimentary wine testing
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Into the Wild Glamping Retreat! 2 guests, 3 nights
$3,100
Starting bid
Answer the call of the Great American Outdoors with an upscale glamping retreat (your choice of three):
*Bryce Canyon, UT-Embrace the great outdoors from a deluxe glamping tent and indulge with on-site dining, nightly campfires and s'mores, and your own private stargazing deck/Bryce Canyon National Park-15 minutes away
*Lake Powell, UT-Experience the wonder of Utah's Lake Powell in an upscale glamping tent with a private deck/Embrace outdoor adventure with on-site dining, nightly campfires and s'mores, and Lone-Rock Beach just 10 minutes away
*Mount Rushmore, SD- The majesty of Mount Rushmore awaits in a deluxe glamping tent at an award-winning resort/Enjoy on-site dining, yoga, live music, and complimentary campfire s'mores in driving distance of Mount Rushmore National Memorial
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
Answer the call of the Great American Outdoors with an upscale glamping retreat (your choice of three):
*Bryce Canyon, UT-Embrace the great outdoors from a deluxe glamping tent and indulge with on-site dining, nightly campfires and s'mores, and your own private stargazing deck/Bryce Canyon National Park-15 minutes away
*Lake Powell, UT-Experience the wonder of Utah's Lake Powell in an upscale glamping tent with a private deck/Embrace outdoor adventure with on-site dining, nightly campfires and s'mores, and Lone-Rock Beach just 10 minutes away
*Mount Rushmore, SD- The majesty of Mount Rushmore awaits in a deluxe glamping tent at an award-winning resort/Enjoy on-site dining, yoga, live music, and complimentary campfire s'mores in driving distance of Mount Rushmore National Memorial
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law.
*For more images and information, please call 843-340-0163
50 X 72 Pendleton Motor Robe
$35
Starting bid
The Pendleton Motor Robe is a 50" x 72" blanket made of pure virgin wool. It features a classic plaid pattern.
The Pendleton Motor Robe is a 50" x 72" blanket made of pure virgin wool. It features a classic plaid pattern.
Coppertone "Wave" Bowl with Teal Interior-Louis Colombarini