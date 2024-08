Calling all Carver Moms,

Please join us on Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 7:45-8:30 am for breakfast bites to celebrate all of our Carver Moms! Please note this is a ticketed event. Once you complete your registration, you will receive an email to the email address provided with an attached QR code ticket. This QR code will be scanned upon your entry into the school and will serve as your ticket.





Hope to see you there!