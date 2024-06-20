4th Annual Maroon Tiger Awards Gala Auction

Own a piece of NFL history with this exceptional San Francisco 49ers mini helmet, signed by none other than the legendary Jerry Rice. Widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, Rice's signature on this helmet makes it an invaluable collector's item. The helmet is encased in a pristine display case, allowing you to showcase it in all its glory. The iconic 49ers logo gleams on the golden helmet, symbolizing the team's rich legacy. This item comes with a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that Jerry Rice himself signed it. Whether you're a die-hard 49ers fan or a collector of NFL memorabilia, this signed helmet is a must-have addition that pays homage to one of football's true legends. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add this extraordinary piece to your collection! A $600 value

Own a piece of NFL history with this exceptional San Francisco 49ers mini helmet, signed by none other than the legendary Jerry Rice. Widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, Rice's signature on this helmet makes it an invaluable collector's item. The helmet is encased in a pristine display case, allowing you to showcase it in all its glory. The iconic 49ers logo gleams on the golden helmet, symbolizing the team's rich legacy. This item comes with a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that Jerry Rice himself signed it. Whether you're a die-hard 49ers fan or a collector of NFL memorabilia, this signed helmet is a must-have addition that pays homage to one of football's true legends. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add this extraordinary piece to your collection! A $600 value

More details...