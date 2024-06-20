4th Annual Maroon Tiger Awards Gala Auction

Morehouse Football Alumni Corporation

Dinner With the Prez item
Dinner With the Prez
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner for you and a guest with President Thomas at a restaurant of your choice.
Autographed Miniature Helmet: Jerry Rice item
Autographed Miniature Helmet: Jerry Rice
$400

Starting bid

Own a piece of NFL history with this exceptional San Francisco 49ers mini helmet, signed by none other than the legendary Jerry Rice. Widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, Rice's signature on this helmet makes it an invaluable collector's item. The helmet is encased in a pristine display case, allowing you to showcase it in all its glory. The iconic 49ers logo gleams on the golden helmet, symbolizing the team's rich legacy. This item comes with a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that Jerry Rice himself signed it. Whether you're a die-hard 49ers fan or a collector of NFL memorabilia, this signed helmet is a must-have addition that pays homage to one of football's true legends. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add this extraordinary piece to your collection! A $600 value
NHL: Tom Wilson Jersey item
NHL: Tom Wilson Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Authentic NHL Tom Wilson Washington Capital's Hockey Jersey w/ Certificate. A $400 valuation.
Dermatology Treatment item
Dermatology Treatment
$450

Starting bid

Give your face a smoother, more youthful appearance with a complimentary cosmetic treatment. $750 Value
HOF Pendent item
HOF Pendent
$150

Starting bid

Celebrate the rich legacy of Black College Football with this exclusive, limited-edition commemorative pendant. Crafted from stainless steel, this stunning piece features the iconic Black College Football Hall of Fame logo alongside the Pro Football Hall of Fame insignia, symbolizing the deep connection between collegiate and professional football excellence. The reverse side of the pendant highlights the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, held in Canton, Ohio, with intricate detailing and sparkling accents that frame the design. Whether worn proudly or displayed as a collectible, this pendant honors the achievements of athletes who have made a lasting impact on the sport. Perfect for any football enthusiast, alumni, or supporter, this unique piece is a must-have for those who appreciate the history and heritage of Black College Football. A $300 value
Watts item
Watts
$200

Starting bid

Elizabeth Catlett's Offset piece is sized at 16 x 22 with a $300 valuation.
Fields of Gold item
Fields of Gold
$400

Starting bid

Zach Anderson's Artist Proof sized at 25 x 32 with a valuation of $600
Pure item
Pure
$120

Starting bid

Cabayoc's limited edition print sized at 21 x 27 with a valuation of $180.
My Brothers Keeper item
My Brothers Keeper
$300

Starting bid

Sidney Carter's 392/1100 Lithograph sized at 25 x 39 with a valuation of $400.
Soulmate item
Soulmate
$100

Starting bid

NICO's Offset Poster with a valuation of $130.
Storming Fort Wagner item
Storming Fort Wagner
$200

Starting bid

Kurz Allison's Offset Print sized at 22 x 30 with a valuation of $300.
Mandela item
Mandela
$400

Starting bid

Box Mount Inauguration Adress and image sized at 18 x 39 with a valuation of $500.
Juneteenth item
Juneteenth
$100

Starting bid

Eljay McBride's Poster sized at 25 x 32 with a valuation of $130.
Tray and Omari Booker item
Tray and Omari Booker
$250

Starting bid

Omari Booker's Original Painting with a valuation of $350.00
Freedom item
Freedom
$200

Starting bid

Print Framed for an unknown artist with a valuation of $280
3 Celebration item
3 Celebration
$100

Starting bid

Laverne Ross's painting sized at 23 x 37 with a valuation of $130.
Great Day in Harlem item
Great Day in Harlem
$140

Starting bid

Art Kane's Photograph poster sized at 28 x 39 with a valuation of $250
ATL Masters Reserve Edition 2021 item
ATL Masters Reserve Edition 2021
$90

Starting bid

The ATL Masters Reserve Edition of Woodford Reserve represents a collaboration between three visionaries, Jaylen Fletcher, James Jennings, and Michael Twum, alongside Woodford's legendary Master Distiller, Chris Morris. Born in the spring of 2021, this limited-edition bourbon is a testament to craftsmanship, innovation, and the spirit of tradition. $110 Value
ATL Brunch Bundle item
ATL Brunch Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Elevate your next brunch gathering with this exclusive Brunch Bundle, featuring a carefully curated selection of premium spirits and essential bar accessories. Enjoy the crisp taste of The Beach Rosé, the zesty refreshment of Absolut Citron, and the smooth sophistication of The Deacon Scotch Whisky. This bundle also includes a stylish ice bucket tray to keep your beverages perfectly chilled and a durable bar mat to create the ideal cocktail station. Whether hosting a small gathering or enjoying a quiet brunch at home, this Brunch Bundle has everything you need to make the occasion truly unforgettable. A $300 value
Tiger Sweatsuit Bundle item
Tiger Sweatsuit Bundle
$150

Starting bid

The Tiger Sweatsuit Bundle includes: Gray & Maroon Morehouse Sweatshirt (M), Gray Sweatshirt (S), Hat, Morehouse Tiger Collegiate Collection Sweatsuit (M)
MHC Football Jersey item
MHC Football Jersey
$80

Starting bid

Maroon & Gray XXL 67 Morehouse Football Jersey
Tiger Stripes Bundle item
Tiger Stripes Bundle
$130

Starting bid

The Tiger Stripes Bundle includes a Classic M Morehouse Basbell Cap, Gray Morehouse Shirt (L), Morehouse Striped Sweatsuit
Game Day Tee Off Bundle item
Game Day Tee Off Bundle
$240

Starting bid

Game Day Tee Off Bundle includes: Morehouse Stadium Seat, Morehouse Sweatshirt, Golf Balls & Tee, Flask and two (2) Homecoming tickets.
Maroon Sweatsuit Bundle item
Maroon Sweatsuit Bundle
$200

Starting bid

Maroon Sweatsuit Bundle includes: Morehouse Cap, Embroidered Maroon Morehouse Sweatshirt (M), Hooded Morehouse Sweatsuit (S), Collegiate Collection Jogging Pants (S)
Game Ball item
Game Ball
$200

Starting bid

Battle of the AUC Game ball. November 4th 2023. W, 35-21
Game Helmet 1 item
Game Helmet 1
$200

Starting bid

Morehouse Football Game Helmet in LED display case.
Game Helmet 2 item
Game Helmet 2
$200

Starting bid

Morehouse Football Game Helmet in LED display case.

