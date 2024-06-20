4th Annual Maroon Tiger Awards Gala Auction

Enjoy dinner for you and a guest with President Thomas at a restaurant of your choice.
Autographed Miniature Helmet: Jerry Rice
$400
Starting bid
Own a piece of NFL history with this exceptional San Francisco 49ers mini helmet, signed by none other than the legendary Jerry Rice. Widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, Rice's signature on this helmet makes it an invaluable collector's item. The helmet is encased in a pristine display case, allowing you to showcase it in all its glory. The iconic 49ers logo gleams on the golden helmet, symbolizing the team's rich legacy. This item comes with a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that Jerry Rice himself signed it. Whether you're a die-hard 49ers fan or a collector of NFL memorabilia, this signed helmet is a must-have addition that pays homage to one of football's true legends. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add this extraordinary piece to your collection! A $600 value
NHL: Tom Wilson Jersey
$200
Starting bid
Authentic NHL Tom Wilson Washington Capital's Hockey Jersey w/ Certificate. A $400 valuation.
Dermatology Treatment
$450
Starting bid
Give your face a smoother, more youthful appearance with a complimentary cosmetic treatment. $750 Value
HOF Pendent
$150
Starting bid
Celebrate the rich legacy of Black College Football with this exclusive, limited-edition commemorative pendant. Crafted from stainless steel, this stunning piece features the iconic Black College Football Hall of Fame logo alongside the Pro Football Hall of Fame insignia, symbolizing the deep connection between collegiate and professional football excellence. The reverse side of the pendant highlights the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, held in Canton, Ohio, with intricate detailing and sparkling accents that frame the design. Whether worn proudly or displayed as a collectible, this pendant honors the achievements of athletes who have made a lasting impact on the sport. Perfect for any football enthusiast, alumni, or supporter, this unique piece is a must-have for those who appreciate the history and heritage of Black College Football. A $300 value
Watts
$200
Starting bid
Elizabeth Catlett's Offset piece is sized at 16 x 22
with a $300 valuation.
Elizabeth Catlett's Offset piece is sized at 16 x 22
Fields of Gold
$400
Starting bid
Zach Anderson's Artist Proof sized at 25 x 32 with a valuation of $600
Pure
$120
Starting bid
Cabayoc's limited edition print sized at 21 x 27 with a valuation of $180.
My Brothers Keeper
$300
Starting bid
Sidney Carter's 392/1100 Lithograph sized at 25 x 39 with a valuation of $400.
Soulmate
$100
Starting bid
NICO's Offset Poster with a valuation of $130.
Storming Fort Wagner
$200
Starting bid
Kurz Allison's Offset Print sized at 22 x 30 with a valuation of $300.
Mandela
$400
Starting bid
Box Mount Inauguration Adress and image sized at 18 x 39 with a valuation of $500.
Juneteenth
$100
Starting bid
Eljay McBride's Poster sized at 25 x 32 with a valuation of $130.
Tray and Omari Booker
$250
Starting bid
Omari Booker's Original Painting with a valuation of $350.00
Freedom
$200
Starting bid
Print Framed for an unknown artist with a valuation of $280
3 Celebration
$100
Starting bid
Laverne Ross's painting sized at 23 x 37 with a valuation of $130.
Great Day in Harlem
$140
Starting bid
Art Kane's Photograph poster sized at 28 x 39 with a valuation of $250
ATL Masters Reserve Edition 2021
$90
Starting bid
The ATL Masters Reserve Edition of Woodford Reserve represents a collaboration between three visionaries, Jaylen Fletcher, James Jennings, and Michael Twum, alongside Woodford's legendary Master Distiller, Chris Morris. Born in the spring of 2021, this limited-edition bourbon is a testament to craftsmanship, innovation, and the spirit of tradition. $110 Value
ATL Brunch Bundle
$150
Starting bid
Elevate your next brunch gathering with this exclusive Brunch Bundle, featuring a carefully curated selection of premium spirits and essential bar accessories. Enjoy the crisp taste of The Beach Rosé, the zesty refreshment of Absolut Citron, and the smooth sophistication of The Deacon Scotch Whisky. This bundle also includes a stylish ice bucket tray to keep your beverages perfectly chilled and a durable bar mat to create the ideal cocktail station. Whether hosting a small gathering or enjoying a quiet brunch at home, this Brunch Bundle has everything you need to make the occasion truly unforgettable. A $300 value
