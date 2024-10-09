2nd Annual Chasing Bubbles Regatta in the BVIs!

We have 5 cabins available across 2 stunning sailing vessels, each offering:
✅ Room for 2 guests – just $750 per person (an unbeatable price!) This kind of trip would typically cost $3,000 per cabin—but thanks to our partner Navigare, we’re making it accessible for more adventurers!
✅ Private bathroom
✅ No sailing experience required – a professional captain is included!
✅ Early boarding available – set sail a few days before the regatta and soak up even more of the BVIs!
***This does not include provisions (food, drinks and supplies) estimated ~$300/person
👕 Shirt Sponsor – $1,000 (Multiple Available)
$1,000
Logo placement on event shirts worn by participants and staff
Logo featured on event materials (flyers, programs, etc.)
Recognition on social media leading up to the event
Thank you package with with Chasing Bubbles swag
General admission
Free
Attendance is free and all are welcome! Register today to reserve an exclusive Chasing Bubbles T-shirt. Donations are encouraged!
Attendance is free and all are welcome! Register today to reserve an exclusive Chasing Bubbles T-shirt. Donations are encouraged!
🌊 Supporter Sponsor – $500 (Unlimited)
$500
Logo placement on the event website and acknowledgment on social media
Mention in post-event recap and recognition on event day signage
Thank you package with with Chasing Bubbles swag
🚩 Leg Sponsor – $2,500 (2 of 3 Available)
$2,500
Exclusive sponsor for one race leg
Dedicated Social Media Attention on race day
Logo prominently featured on all regatta promotional materials
Recognition in pre-event and post-event communications
Opportunity to present awards for the leg
⚓ Title Sponsor – $5,000 (Exclusive)
$5,000
Top-tier sponsor with name and logo featured as the event’s primary sponsor
Prominent logo placement on all event materials, including banners, shirts, and digital promotions
Feature Article or special highlight in all media releases and post-event communications
VIP access to event activities
Speaking opportunity during awards ceremony
