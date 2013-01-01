Monica Hogan Danceworks Inc.
Spectra: Volume 2

1804 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta, GA 30322, USA

A dynamic program of contemporary dance featuring Atlanta-based choreographers


Emory University Performing Arts Studio

  • Saturday, October 5th @ 7:30pm
  • Sunday, October 6th @ 3:00pm


Works from Monica Hogan Danceworks, starring: 


Shea Carponter-Broderick, Audrey Crabtree, Emily Davis, Katelynn Draper, Julianna Feracota, Emily Hogan, Jodie Jernigan, Britanie Leland, Megan Long, Graham Shelor, Haley Wall


And works by featured Spectra choreographers:


Kendall Alexander

Faith Fidgeon

Madison Lee


