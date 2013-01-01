Spectra: Volume 2
A dynamic program of contemporary dance featuring Atlanta-based choreographers
Emory University Performing Arts Studio
- Saturday, October 5th @ 7:30pm
- Sunday, October 6th @ 3:00pm
Works from Monica Hogan Danceworks, starring:
Shea Carponter-Broderick, Audrey Crabtree, Emily Davis, Katelynn Draper, Julianna Feracota, Emily Hogan, Jodie Jernigan, Britanie Leland, Megan Long, Graham Shelor, Haley Wall
And works by featured Spectra choreographers:
Kendall Alexander
Faith Fidgeon
Madison Lee
Learn more about Spectra and the program lineup >