June Hiking Club (West-Side) With Club EMU

Club Everyone, Me and U is a nonprofit social group for neurodivergent individuals ages 16 through adult, serving the Portland Oregon Metro areas





💥💥Must register on Zeffy to participate.





https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/593c1b91-da4a-4ba7-800d-924fd6468c38





🚨If you normally prefer or need assistance, your support person must actively attend with you. Minors must have their parent/guardian actively attend with them.





Hiking Club with Club EMU- is a new activity we are testing out. We will try to have two hikes a month, one west-side and one east-side. This will depend on volunteer staff on hand. Volunteers are background checked





🥾Please be sure to register with an email and phone number that you will check in case we have updates or cancellations

🥾Bring a water bottle and snack





Date: Sunday 6/23/24

Time: 10am-Noon (or when completed) arrive a few minutes before 10am,

Meeting Spot: under the Tualatin sign (covered meeting area with picnic tables) located next to the train trestle and dog park.

Location: Tualatin Community Park

Address: 8515 SW Tualatin Rd

Tualatin, OR 97062





Information: Tualatin Community Park trails connect with Cook Park. The Tigard Festival of Balloons is taking place on 6/23 at Cook Park. We’ll stick to the Tualatin trails to avoid all the balloon festival hubbub.

For more information about this park visit https://maps.apple.com/? address=8515%20SW%20Tualatin% 20Rd,%20Tualatin,%20OR% 2097062,%20United%20States& auid=14175116824660019029&ll= 45.386116,-122.763601&lsp= 9902&q=Tualatin%20Community% 20Park&t=m This event is rain or shine but always check your email and texts for updates and cancellations 💥 As a reminder this is a group activity , please strive to stay with the group during the duration of the hike and take the opportunity to visit with one another. 💥Please reserve Club EMU hikes for neurodivergent participants ages 16 and older(no cap) and support persons. *(while we really encourage this time to be dedicated to our participants...if you have family with younger persons and you want to make it a family outing, please hang back with the younger kids, and give the Club EMU teens and adults their own time and space. 💥No dogs please, some of our participants may feel uncomfortable around dogs. *(If the park allows dogs (double check park rules first) and you must bring them, please hang back and do your own thing with your dog and respect the Club EMU participants space. 🥾 Please dress for the weather and bring a water bottle and a snack. 🥾Yancey Family and Chipps Family to lead this hike. Look for EMU shirts!

💥💥Must register on Zeffy to participate.





https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/593c1b91-da4a-4ba7-800d-924fd6468c38





🚨By registering for this event you also acknowledge that Club EMU is not liable for any mishaps or inquiries during our events. You also acknowledge photos and video may be taken during the events and used by Club Everyone, Me and U.





*By registering for the event, all participants pledge to follow Club Everyone, Me, and U's mission and motto below and be respectful to one another.

"Be a friend and make a friend with acceptance, understanding, and kindness"





🚨 This is a free activity. If you’re able to donate at anytime. You can donate by visiting our website at https://www.clubemu.org

🥰Donations will help us provide activities… Thank you

.