Grab your favorite guy, put on your best dress and dancing shoes, and join us for this year's Daddy Daughter Dance!





The dance will be held on Friday April 26th at the Grecian Center from 6:00-9:30. Doors open at 5:45.

We will have dinner, dancing, desserts, photos, and a prize raffle for all!





*This event is for our Arno girls and the special man in their life*