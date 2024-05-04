ACC UNITED SOCCER TEAM

🌟 Exciting News! 🌟
Hey Team! 🚀 Tomorrow marks the kickoff of our first soccer team training session! ⚽️ We're thrilled to invite you and all your friends to join the fun and fitness.
🗓️ Date: Every Saturday
🕒 Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Don't miss out on the excitement! Scan the QR code in the attached picture to secure your spot. Let's make this season unforgettable! See you on the field!
🏆🥅 :
🌟 أخبار مثيرة! 🌟
مرحباً فريقنا الرائع! 🚀 لاتنسو الانضمام الى حصة تدريب لفريقنا الرياضي! ⚽️ ندعوكم بحرارة، وكل أصدقائكم، للانضمام إلى هذا الحدث الرائع.
🗓️ التاريخ: كل يوم سبت
🕒 الوقت:من الساعة الحادية عشر صباحاً الى الساعة الثانية عشر ظهراً!
امسحوا الرمز الشريط
(QR code) في الصورة المرفقة لحجز مكانكم. لنجعل هذا الموسم لا يُنسى! نراكم على أرض الملعب! 🏆🥅
نرجو الانضمام لمجموعة الواتساب
https://chat.whatsapp.com/JPp25R9vAnqJSkShBdAsLS
