2024 Destiny INDOOR Golf Tournament

Includes a dedicated bay for your golfers(6 complimentary), branded banner on the website, display of logo on screens and other marketing material provided by the sponsor. Logo placement on the player polo (with polo sponsor), and 3 min presentation if wanted.

Includes a dedicated bay for your golfers(6 complimentary), branded banner on the website, display of logo on screens and other marketing material provided by the sponsor. Logo placement on the player polo (with polo sponsor), and 3 min presentation if wanted.

More details...