2024 Destiny INDOOR Golf Tournament

Includes a dedicated bay for your golfers(6 complimentary), branded banner on the website, display of logo on screens and other marketing material provided by the sponsor. Logo placement on the player polo (with polo sponsor), and 3 min presentation if wanted.
Polo Sponsor
$2,000
Includes 4 free golfers, logo placement on player polo (with the Title sponsor), logo placement on Destiny website.
Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
Includes 4 free golfers, placement of marketing material at meal table, logo placement on Destiny website.
Bay Sponsor
$150
Includes 1 free golfer, placement of marketing material at bay, logo placement on Destiny website.
Golfer
$40
Lunch and Tournament play provided along with event polo.
Add a donation for Destiny Sports Mission Inc
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!