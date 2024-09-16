NPHC Of Metro Orlando Inc

NPHC Of Metro Orlando Inc

2025 Metro Orlando NPHC Step Show Sponsorship

445 S Magnolia Ave

Orlando, FL 32801

Diamond Level
$10,000
● Title Sponsor ● Program participation (beginning/intermission and award presentation) ● Commercial during program ● VIP Seating for 10 at Step Show ● Major signage/recognition at Step Show ● Pre Reception for 10 guest ● Corporate logo in advertisements ● Social Media Advertisement
Platinum Level
$5,000
● Acknowledgement during program ● Commercial during program ● VIP Seating for 7 at Step Show ● Major signage/recognition at Step Show ● Pre Reception for 7 guest ● Corporate logo in advertisements ● Social Media Advertisement
Gold Level
$2,500
● Acknowledgement during program, ● VIP Seating for 5 at Step Show ● Pre Reception for 5 guest ● Signage/recognition at Step Show ● Corporate logo in advertisements ● Social Media Advertisement
Silver Level
$1,000
● VIP Seating for 3 at Step Show ● Signage/recognition at Step Show ● Pre Reception for 3 guest ● Social Media Advertisement
Bronze Level
$500
● VIP Seating for 2 at Step Show ● Signage/recognition at Step Show ● Pre Reception for 2 guest

