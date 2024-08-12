Falcon Academy PTO Adventure Membership Drive 2024-25 School Year [CLOSED CAMPAIGN]
Level 1: "Novice Traveler"
$10
Valid for one year
Get Started on Your Journey!
Enjoy the satisfaction of supporting your school and joining the Falcon family of adventurers. This will allow you to be able to vote on pto/school decisions and elections!
*Individual Membership
Level 2: "Trailblazer"
$50
Valid for one year
Blaze the Trail with Falcon Pride!
Start your adventure with a cool Falcon sticker and a trusty pencil—perfect tools for navigating the school year.
*Household Membership
Level 3: "Milestone Marker"
$100
Valid for one year
Mark Your Journey with a Celebration!
Celebrate your student’s special day with their name in lights on our marquee—it’s a birthday shoutout they’ll never forget!
*Household Membership
Level 4: "Summit Seeker"
$175
Valid for one year
Reach New Heights in Style!
Sip in style with your very own Falcon Mug, perfect for fueling your next big adventure.
*Household Membership
Level 5: "Legacy Builder"
$225
Valid for one year
Leave a Legacy on the Falcon Trail!
Make your mark with a family shoutout on our Yearbook Family Hall of Fame page—because every great adventure deserves to be remembered!
*Household Membership
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!