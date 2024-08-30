CMAC Membership

As a CMAC member, you will receive one of our signs and membership discounts for all CMAC events and merchandise. In the purchase summary, you can change the % to Zeffy by clicking on the dropdown menu, changing to "other", and enter “zero”.

As a CMAC member, you will receive one of our signs and membership discounts for all CMAC events and merchandise. In the purchase summary, you can change the % to Zeffy by clicking on the dropdown menu, changing to "other", and enter “zero”.

More details...