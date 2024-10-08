Sponsorship for "Build Excellence - Our Journey Continues" Gala

- Logo on sponsor's banner at the event, in the program brochure, and sponsors slide in the presentation.
- Logo on standing banner at entrance
- Recognition on social media (3 stories)
- Marketing material for each table
- 2 complimentary gala seats.
Catalyst Sponsor
$1,500
All in Community Pillar Sponsor plus:
- A sponsors table in the foyer
- Recognition on the schools newsletter for 6 months
- 3 complimentary gala seats
Childcare sponsor
$5,000
All in Catalyst Sponsor plus:
- Recognition on the schools digital outdoor signage at Brand Lane for 1 month.
- 1 Reserved table at the gala
Impact Sponsor
$10,000
All in Childcare Sponsor plus:
- Special recognition at gala
- 2 Reserved tables at the gala
Food Sponsor
$15,000
All in Childcare Sponsor plus:
- Special recognition at gala
- 3 Reserved tables at the gala
Champion Sponsor
$20,000
All in Food Sponsor plus:
- Special recognition at gala
- 4 Reserved tables at the gala
- Special video about the sponsor of upto 1 min played at the gala.
Add a donation for Everest Academy Construction
$
