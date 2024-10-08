Everest Academy Construction

Everest Academy Construction

Sponsorship for "Build Excellence - Our Journey Continues" Gala

10505 Cash Rd

Stafford, TX 77477, USA

Community Pillar Sponsor
$750
- Logo on sponsor's banner at the event, in the program brochure, and sponsors slide in the presentation. - Logo on standing banner at entrance - Recognition on social media (3 stories) - Marketing material for each table - 2 complimentary gala seats.
Catalyst Sponsor
$1,500
All in Community Pillar Sponsor plus: - A sponsors table in the foyer - Recognition on the schools newsletter for 6 months - 3 complimentary gala seats
Childcare sponsor
$5,000
All in Catalyst Sponsor plus: - Recognition on the schools digital outdoor signage at Brand Lane for 1 month. - 1 Reserved table at the gala
Impact Sponsor
$10,000
All in Childcare Sponsor plus: - Special recognition at gala - 2 Reserved tables at the gala
Food Sponsor
$15,000
All in Childcare Sponsor plus: - Special recognition at gala - 3 Reserved tables at the gala
Champion Sponsor
$20,000
All in Food Sponsor plus: - Special recognition at gala - 4 Reserved tables at the gala - Special video about the sponsor of upto 1 min played at the gala.
