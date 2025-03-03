The Community Effects Bowling Bonanza Fundraiser

Individual participants can join for $25.00.
Indvidual's can choose to be placed with teams made up of or teams that can't field an entire team. Individuals can bowl at any of the start times. All bowlers are illegible for individuals prizes and will be places w/ teams to be illegible for team prizes.
🎉 Event Highlights:
Bowling Games: Team-based games with exciting twists and engaging prizes.
Meals: Delicious meals served at Trailside Tavern.
Free Door Prizes Win amazing items and participate in thrilling raffles.
Meal only-at Trailside Tavern
$15
Includes meal at Trailside Tavern free door prize entry.
Business Battle
$150
Day and evening time available.
💡Business Battle Registration Options:
1.Contribute in-kind donations of gift cards.
2. Make a tax-deductible cash donation of $150. Check TCE
3.Create a fundraising link associated with your business.
Businesses will receive a prorated donor recognition marketing package for the total amount of money raised.
Businesses that are unable to fill a whole team or have no representatives will sponsor a team of individuals made up of Reading Pals Volunteers
Fun Division non-sponsored teams.
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
💡 $25 per person -Team Registration: Optional. Create a link to help raise additional funds. Link. Teams can be up 6 ($25 per extra teammate)
Competitive Division
$100
💡 Team Registration: Optional Create and receive a link to help raise additional funds. Link -
Bowl at the time frame that best works for you or your team. Individuals from your team can bowl at any time and will calculate the final Score
Family Tournament 11:00 Am, 6:00 Pm-7:15 PM
$50
Family tournaments have a separate prize for winners, Families Tournament - $50 (4) Up to two additional family members can join for $10 each.
Optional: a link and raise extra funds through your social media presence.
6:00-7:30 is designated family bowl time. Note Families can bowl at other open time slots. Prizes for these frames will be geared towards families.
🎉 Event Highlights:
Bowling Games: Team-based games with exciting twists and engaging prizes.
Meals: Pizza
Door Prizes: Win amazing items and participate in free thrilling door prizes.
Lane Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Lane sponsor Covers 2 (must field one) teams and will receive a robust donor recognitions marketing package. 10 Meal Tickets and 10 Bowlers
Businesses will receive a prorated donor recognition marketing package for the total amount of money raised
Community Partner
Free
Operation Community Connect
Free
Youth Leadership Counsel
Free
Add a donation for The Community Effect
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!