The Community Effects Bowling Bonanza Fundraiser

Individual participants can join for $25.00. Indvidual's can choose to be placed with teams made up of or teams that can't field an entire team. Individuals can bowl at any of the start times. All bowlers are illegible for individuals prizes and will be places w/ teams to be illegible for team prizes. 🎉 Event Highlights: Bowling Games: Team-based games with exciting twists and engaging prizes. Meals: Delicious meals served at Trailside Tavern. Free Door Prizes Win amazing items and participate in thrilling raffles.

Individual participants can join for $25.00. Indvidual's can choose to be placed with teams made up of or teams that can't field an entire team. Individuals can bowl at any of the start times. All bowlers are illegible for individuals prizes and will be places w/ teams to be illegible for team prizes. 🎉 Event Highlights: Bowling Games: Team-based games with exciting twists and engaging prizes. Meals: Delicious meals served at Trailside Tavern. Free Door Prizes Win amazing items and participate in thrilling raffles.

More details...