Witamy Polish Eagle Carving

Raffle Announcement: Win a Beautiful Wood Carved Polish Eagle Witamy Plaque!


We are excited to announce a special raffle to support the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center! Enter for a chance to win a stunning wood carved plaque by RoutervilleUSA of Shelby Township, Michigan.

Raffle Prize Details:

  • Plaque Description: A beautifully crafted wood plaque featuring a carved Polish eagle.
  • Diameter: 24 inches round.
  • Finish: Gorgeous stained finish.
  • Display: Ready to hang.

Raffle Information:

  • Purpose: All proceeds will benefit the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center.
  • Winner Announcement: The winner need not be present to win.
  • Contact: Winners will be notified via email
  • Shipping: Free shipping to any location in the lower 48 US states.
  • Raffle run time: The raffle begins 14 June 2024 and ends 29 June 2024

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to own a piece of Polish heritage while supporting a great cause. Purchase your raffle tickets today!


