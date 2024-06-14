Witamy Polish Eagle Carving

Raffle Announcement: Win a Beautiful Wood Carved Polish Eagle Witamy Plaque!





We are excited to announce a special raffle to support the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center! Enter for a chance to win a stunning wood carved plaque by RoutervilleUSA of Shelby Township, Michigan.

Raffle Prize Details:

Plaque Description : A beautifully crafted wood plaque featuring a carved Polish eagle.

Diameter : 24 inches round.

Finish : Gorgeous stained finish.

: Gorgeous stained finish. Display: Ready to hang.

Raffle Information:

Purpose : All proceeds will benefit the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center.

Winner Announcement : The winner need not be present to win.

Contact: Winners will be notified via email

Shipping : Free shipping to any location in the lower 48 US states.

: Free shipping to any location in the lower 48 US states. Raffle run time: The raffle begins 14 June 2024 and ends 29 June 2024

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to own a piece of Polish heritage while supporting a great cause. Purchase your raffle tickets today!



