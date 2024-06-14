Witamy Polish Eagle Carving

Raffle Announcement: Win a Beautiful Wood Carved Polish Eagle Witamy Plaque!
We are excited to announce a special raffle to support the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center! Enter for a chance to win a stunning wood carved plaque by RoutervilleUSA of Shelby Township, Michigan.
Raffle Prize Details:
- Plaque Description: A beautifully crafted wood plaque featuring a carved Polish eagle.
- Diameter: 24 inches round.
- Finish: Gorgeous stained finish.
- Display: Ready to hang.
Raffle Information:
- Purpose: All proceeds will benefit the Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center.
- Winner Announcement: The winner need not be present to win.
- Contact: Winners will be notified via email
- Shipping: Free shipping to any location in the lower 48 US states.
- Raffle run time: The raffle begins 14 June 2024 and ends 29 June 2024
Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to own a piece of Polish heritage while supporting a great cause. Purchase your raffle tickets today!