MICROCHIP PREPAY- All Fur One FREE Pet Vaccine Clinic- April 21st

Sunday April 21, 2024

9am-12pm

1747 Hooper Ave, Ste 11, Toms River NJ 08753

Email: 1747 Hooper Ave, Ste 11, Toms River NJ 08753Email: [email protected]





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE PRE-PAYING FOR A MICROCHIP



Prepaid Microchips are non-refundable and will be considered a donation if you do no attend the clinic.



Please fill out this form in its entirety.



Select 1 ticket per pet you plan on bringing for a microchip.



We use Petlink Microchips, they are free to register and they do not charge yearly fees.



At check out an additional amount is added to the purchase of the microchip. That is a donation to the platform we use, if you prefer not to donate to them just click on "other" and leave it zero.



**** THE PREPAY OPTION CLOSES ON MARCH 9TH.

You can prepay until March 9th, otherwise it will be CASH ONLY at the clinic.





**Microchips save lives and ensure that pets are reunited with their owners if they go missing. Cats especially, are at a higher risk of not being returned without a microchip. Any cat, indoors too, can easily get lost outside.





We are a 501c3 non-profit, run by volunteers, and rely solely on donations to continue our mission of saving animals and helping the community. Please consider donating to AFO.





Zeffy's 100% free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise at no cost. They are entirely funded by voluntary contributions and an amount will be suggested to you before you complete your payment. You can always change the amount to one of your choice by selecting "Other" in the dropdown menu.