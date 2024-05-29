Nassau County Parents of Multiples Club

Installation Dinner 2024

We will be dining from 7:00-10:00 PM at Novita in Garden City on 7/16/24 for a sit-down four course meal. Dress to impress! Spouses welcome! Cost partially subsidized by the Club. Meet for a pre-dinner cocktail at 6:30, dinner and program start at 7. A cash bar will be available. Bring cash for raffles as well!

