Installation dinner 2024

We will be dining from 7:00-10:00 PM at Novita in Garden City on 7/16/24 for a sit-down four course meal. Dress to impress! Spouses welcome! Cost partially subsidized by the Club. Meet for a pre-dinner cocktail at 6:30, dinner and program start at 7. A cash bar will be available. Bring cash for raffles as well!

We will be dining from 7:00-10:00 PM at Novita in Garden City on 7/16/24 for a sit-down four course meal. Dress to impress! Spouses welcome! Cost partially subsidized by the Club. Meet for a pre-dinner cocktail at 6:30, dinner and program start at 7. A cash bar will be available. Bring cash for raffles as well!

More details...