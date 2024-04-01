Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce

Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce

Won in 50

Apple 2024 MacBook Air
$40

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage MacBook Air will be mailed directly to the winner.

$1,500 Amazon Gift Card
$30

This is a 1 in 100 chance of winning (100 spots available). The winner will receive a $1,000 Amazon gift card. The gift card will be emailed to the winner.

$500 gift card to Market Basket
$20

The winner will receive a $500 card. The gift card will be mailed to the winner.

$250 cash
$10

Winner receives a check for $250 (or we'll PayPal you!) mailed directly to them.

Owala FreeSip 32oz.
$2

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw for Sports, Travel, and School BPA-Free Sports Water Bottle, 32 oz. The winner selects the color of their choice and the water bottle will be mailed directly to them.

