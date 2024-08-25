UniverseAbility Pageant Registration/ Champions Fundraising Dinner

REGISTRATION FOR UNIVERSABILITY PAGEANT ENTRY ONLY
REGISTRATION FOR UNIVERSABILITY PAGEANT ENTRY ONLY
Dinner (Per Person/Family Pageant Rate up to 4 tickets)
$20
THIS RATE IS FOR PARENTS OF PAGEANT PARTICIPANTS ONLY (Tickets are $20.00 per person up to 4 tickets) for those who will be attending the FUNDRAISING DINNER FOR CHAMPIONS. Additional tickets are available for purchase at a regular price of $40.00.
THIS RATE IS FOR PARENTS OF PAGEANT PARTICIPANTS ONLY (Tickets are $20.00 per person up to 4 tickets) for those who will be attending the FUNDRAISING DINNER FOR CHAMPIONS. Additional tickets are available for purchase at a regular price of $40.00.
Add a donation for Champions For Champions, Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!