UniverseAbility Pageant Registration/ Champions Fundraising Dinner

THIS RATE IS FOR PARENTS OF PAGEANT PARTICIPANTS ONLY (Tickets are $20.00 per person up to 4 tickets) for those who will be attending the FUNDRAISING DINNER FOR CHAMPIONS. Additional tickets are available for purchase at a regular price of $40.00.

THIS RATE IS FOR PARENTS OF PAGEANT PARTICIPANTS ONLY (Tickets are $20.00 per person up to 4 tickets) for those who will be attending the FUNDRAISING DINNER FOR CHAMPIONS. Additional tickets are available for purchase at a regular price of $40.00.

More details...