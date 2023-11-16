Preservation & Progress - Celebrating the Spirit of Rural Living

We're excited to be part of the thriving Buffalo Gap community, cherishing our rich heritage while celebrating our progress. To honor our community's rural spirit, we invite you to join us for a special evening with Red Steagall on November 16, 2023, at The Barn at Cliff Spring.





Red Steagall, a multifaceted American artist, will share his perspective on the importance of rural America and the pride we all take in our towns. This event is an opportunity to connect with fellow community members while enjoying a buffet dinner by Perini Ranch Steakhouse. A cash bar will also be available.





No band this time – it's all about Red Steagall and his insights. We're confident this event will strengthen our community spirit. Please consider joining us in making this evening truly remarkable.







