FRC Team 102, The Gearheads / Robotics Fund Inc

FRC Team 102, The Gearheads / Robotics Fund Inc

2025-2026 Dues / FRC Team 102, The Gearheads

Dues-New Gearhead
$200

No expiration

Select this item if this is your first year as a Gearhead. Note:
New students will be provided a team uniform.

Dues-Returning Gearhead
$200

No expiration

Select this item if you are a returning Gearhead. Note: Returning students will not be provided a new uniform.

Dues-1 New and 1 Retuning Gearheads
$300

No expiration

Discount rate for 1 new Gearhead if you also have a returning Gearhead. Select this item if you have one new Gearhead and also have 1 returning Gearhead member on the team.

