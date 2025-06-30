Meyler PTO Memberships 2024/2025

Meyler Street Elementary PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) would like to invite you to Join the PTO!





Parent participation is critical to the educational success of every child. Join the Meyler family and show support for your child as we gear up for our amazing 2024-2025 school year. Your PTO contributions will help support countless learning experiences and opportunities for each student. Membership includes voting rights and allows you to take part in PTO sponsored school events.





Membership DOES NOT mean you have to sign up to volunteer, but we LOVE our volunteers. Please consider volunteering your time at any of our numerous Meyler events!





One paid membership covers the entire immediate family.





Thank you for your support!!