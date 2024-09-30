Spooky Designer Bag Bingo

$25 per person, maximum of 6 tickets per purchase and a name will be required for each ticket! (You cannot put your name on each ticket! We are being very strict with 1 ticket per person). This is a sold-out event every year, so most likely no tickets will be sold at the door.
$25 per person, maximum of 6 tickets per purchase and a name will be required for each ticket! (You cannot put your name on each ticket! We are being very strict with 1 ticket per person). This is a sold-out event every year, so most likely no tickets will be sold at the door.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!