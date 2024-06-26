Raffle - Starburst Luster Glass

ROL - Starburst Luster Glass The winner will be announced on 8/18/24 @ 5PM. The drawing will be held at River Of Life Family Worship Center COGIC (5010 SW 20th Terr., Topeka, KS 66604. Winners need not be present to win. Please contact Shamekia Moser at 864-450-6934 if you have questions about this event.

ROL - Starburst Luster Glass The winner will be announced on 8/18/24 @ 5PM. The drawing will be held at River Of Life Family Worship Center COGIC (5010 SW 20th Terr., Topeka, KS 66604. Winners need not be present to win. Please contact Shamekia Moser at 864-450-6934 if you have questions about this event.

More details...