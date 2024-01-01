Broadway Bootcamp: Auditions - Making the Cut (Age 10-17)

Welcome to Broadway Bootcamp: Auditions - Making the Cut! This immersive week-long camp invites aspiring performers aged 10-17 to dive headfirst into the electrifying world of musical theater. Participants will engage in dynamic workshops led by industry professionals, honing their acting, singing, and dancing skills to perfection. From mastering monologues to perfecting show-stopping dance numbers, campers will receive personalized coaching and feedback to prepare them for the ultimate showcase. Through a combination of intensive training, rehearsals, and camaraderie-building activities, young talents will gain the confidence and tools they need to shine on stage and take their first steps toward Broadway stardom. Don't miss this opportunity to ignite your passion for performance and make your mark in the spotlight at "Broadway Bootcamp: Auditions - Making the Cut!

* Note: Family share time is on Fri, 7/12 at 3 pm.





** To enroll in the optional after care program (3:30-5:15pm), please register at:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/7b2c26a5-8cf7-48e8-90a0-803daea4879d.