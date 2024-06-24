Mastering DDT: Foundations & Strategies-Certification

Dive into this comprehensive 2-hour virtual course exploring Dementia Doll Therapy's evolution, research and benefits. Empower your caregiving team with the positive power of Dementia Doll Therapy and enhance your care team's skills. Covering its development, ethical use, and sensory enrichment protocols, this training addresses potential challenges and offers role-play scenarios for practical learning. Equip yourself and your team with the knowledge and confidence to implement this compassionate approach effectively while always ensuring an individual choice for each resident. Upon finishing this class you will be among the first in the country to learn the mastery of this innovative therapy and earning a Certification in the Foundations & Strategies of Dementia Doll Therapy!

