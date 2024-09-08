It's time to pop the corn!

Every Tues (5th grade) and Wed (6th grade) the PFA will pop and deliver fresh popcorn to all classrooms between Oct 1, 2024 – Jun 11, 2025. That is 32 weeks of popcorn for $20! Snow days will be made up within the same week. If you have multiple children at MUES, we kindly request that you complete one signup per child that would like popcorn. Visit muespfa.com to sign-up! *If you are a staff member please fill out your name under the Student Name line.* *Please note a donation to zeffy will auto-populate at checkout as this is how they keep the platform fee-free to nonprofits. If you would like to opt out of this donation, please select other from the dropdown and type $0 at checkout. *