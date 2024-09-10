Plato Academy Trinity PTO

Plato Academy Trinity PTO's Halloween Raffle 2024

Mickey Pumpkin Grand Prize Ticket
$3
Enter for your chance to win Grand Prize #1! This prize features: 1 Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Stuffy 1 Pumpkin Mini Waffle Iron 1 Halloween Throw Blanket *AND* 1 Uniform Pass for Winner! Good luck and thank you for supporting PAT PTO!
Halloween Bubble Bazooka Grand Prize Ticket
$3
Enter for your chance to win Grand Prize #2! This prize features: 1 Halloween Colored Bubble Bazooka 1 Mini Skull Waffle Iron 1 Halloween Throw Blanket *AND* 1 UNIFORM PASS FOR WINNER! Good luck and thank you for supporting PAT PTO!
General Ticket
$2
Enter for your chance to win ONE of these 3 fun items! Prizes featured in this raffle include: 1 Skull Mini Waffle Iron 1 Pumpkin Mini Waffle Iron 1 Halloween Throw Blanket We will choose 3 winners and prizes will get picked on a first to respond basis! Good luck and thank you for supporting PAT PTO!

