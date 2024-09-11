Volunteer Registration - Laces for Lil' Ones

You are the key player in our shoe drive.
Join us at the shoe collection run club event and the shoe giveaway event to collect, count, and prepare the shoes.
You will also pass out any swag bags and snacks that we may have.
Photographer/Videographer Intern
Free
- Utilize videography skills for video production when required.
- Experience with photography editing
- Basic photography lighting knowledge
- Ability to professionally and confidently interact with members at all levels of the organization
- Exceptional reliability, interpersonal, communication and organizational skills required
