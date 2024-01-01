2024 Pride Prom

Pride Prom for 2024 will be on Saturday, April 20th from 7 PM to 11 PM in the lower level of the Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg Kansas.





This year’s theme is Enchanted Forest! Come as your queerest, fae self. We want to see fairies, gnomes, queens, witches, frogs, time travelers, knights, dragons, bridge trolls, and anything else that suits your imagination. Put this date on your calendar and be ready for a magical night!

This year, our venue is downtown! So take advantage of local restaurants such as TOAST for dinner. We encourage that you eat dinner prior to the event at one of many local restaurants, and come prepared to dance the night way!





Comfort Inn is offering a group rate for people who are attending Pride Prom. When you reserve your room, Just let them know you are going to Pride Prom to get the set rate of $129/night.