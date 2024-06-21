Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA Inc.

Hosted by

Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA Inc.

About this event

2026 AKISAN USA National Convention Sponsorship Levels

Hilton Anatole Dallas

2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA

Gold Premier Sponsor (3 available)
$5,000

Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.

Silver Platinum Sponsor (5 available)
$2,500

Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.

Professional Development and aTechnology Innovation Summit
$2,500

Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed at the innovation summit as well as program booklet.

Registration Sponsors (2 available)
$2,500

Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed at the event registration booth as well as program booklet.

Cultural Night Sponsors (2 available)
$2,500

Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed at the event registration booth as well as program booklet.

Bronze Sponsor (10 available)
$1,000

Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.

Soccer Tournament Sponsors (2 available)
$1,000

Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.

Welcome Night Reception Sponsors (5 available)
$1,000

Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.

Golf Tournament Sponsors (2 available)
$1,000

Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.

Business Meeting Lunch Sponsors (1 available)
$1,000

Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.

Add a donation for Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!