2026 AKISAN USA National Convention Sponsorship Levels

Hosted by
About this event
2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.
Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.
Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed at the innovation summit as well as program booklet.
Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed at the event registration booth as well as program booklet.
Group, individual or company names and/or logos goes on large banner that will be displayed at the event registration booth as well as program booklet.
Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.
Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.
Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.
Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.
Group, individual or company name and/or logo goes on large banner that will be displayed across the entire site and main event hall as well as program booklet.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!