Fortune Fund's 9th Annual Walk for Wisdom is Sept 21st, 2024!

Registration includes all the benefits of the Basic level, plus: registration for 2 individuals; special recognition on event website and social media, including a personalized shout-out; digital certificate of appreciation, customized with the participant's name; exclusive access to virtual participant forums/discussion groups, fostering engagement and connection with other participants; with the option to add additional family members for $15 each (use the +1 Basic Participant ticket above for this option).

Registration includes all the benefits of the Basic level, plus: registration for 2 individuals; special recognition on event website and social media, including a personalized shout-out; digital certificate of appreciation, customized with the participant's name; exclusive access to virtual participant forums/discussion groups, fostering engagement and connection with other participants; with the option to add additional family members for $15 each (use the +1 Basic Participant ticket above for this option).

More details...