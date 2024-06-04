Fortune Fund's 9th Annual Walk for Wisdom is Sept 21st, 2024!
Basic Participant
$50
Registration includes acknowledgment on event website and social media, wearing the event-sponsored t-shirt, digital certificate of participation, option to add additional tickets for $15 each.
+1 Basic Participant
$15
$15 payroll deduction. This is an add-on ticket (not to be purchased alone) and does include a t-shirt.
Silver Participant
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Registration includes all the benefits of the Basic level, plus: registration for 2 individuals; special recognition on event website and social media, including a personalized shout-out; digital certificate of appreciation, customized with the participant's name; exclusive access to virtual participant forums/discussion groups, fostering engagement and connection with other participants; with the option to add additional family members for $15 each (use the +1 Basic Participant ticket above for this option).
Gold Participant
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Registration includes all the benefits of the Silver Participant level, plus: registration for 4 individuals; premium recognition on event website and social media, with the participant's name prominently displayed; physical certificate of appreciation sent by mail; special commemorative item related to the event.
Platinum Participant
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Registration includes all the benefits of the Gold Participant level, plus: registration for 6 individuals; exclusive recognition on event materials and communications, highlighting the participant's generous support; access to exclusive virtual workshops or Q&A sessions with event organizers or guest speakers, offering insights and behind-the-scenes access.
• Personalized thank-you note from organizers expressing gratitude for their significant contribution.
• Includes registration for 6 individuals.
Diamond Participant
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Registration includes all the benefits of the Platinum Participant level, plus: registration for 8 individuals.; exclusive recognition as a Diamond Participant on event materials and communications, distinguishing their extraordinary support; personalized acknowledgment in event programs or on a dedicated webpage, highlighting their significant contribution; invitation to a special virtual meet-and-greet session with key stakeholders or speakers, providing an intimate and exclusive networking opportunity.
Add a donation for Fortune Fund
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!