Powder Puff Derby 2024

Get ready for an electrifying Girl Scout Powder Puff Derby race!





The Powder Puff Derby is an annual event in which Girl Scouts customize wooden cars and race them down a gravity-driven track. Craft your sleek, stylish cars and let them loose on the track. Feel the excitement as they zoom towards the finish line, fueled by creativity and teamwork. It's a high-speed showdown you won't want to miss!





Check in for this event will begin at noon, and races will begin at 12:30 pm.





Car specifications and race rules will be outlined in the confirmation email. To receive your car kit, your troop leader can pick it up at the May Service Unit Meeting and deliver at your next troop meeting. If your troop leader is unable to retrieve it from a Service Unit Meeting, you may pick it up at a private residence in La Vergne. Details in the confirmation email.





REGISTRATION CLOSES ON MAY 1.