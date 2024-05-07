6th Annual GM Golf Tournament 1PM Shotgun Saturday August 3rd

Admission for a team of 4 for golf, lunch, and dinner. $400 after July 8th.
Twosome
$200
Admission for 2 players for golf, lunch, and dinner. $200 after July 8th.
Single Registration
$100
Admission for one golfer for golf, lunch, and dinner. $100 after July 8th.
Hole or Putting Green Sponsor
$75
Your name or company name will be placed on a sign at a hole or green. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Beer Cart Sponsor
$250
Your name or company name will be placed on our roaming beverage cart as well as on our handout. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Lunch Sponsor
$500
In addition to a public address thank you during announcements, your name or company name will be placed in a highly visible area at lunch as well as on our handout. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Dinner Sponsor
$500
In addition to a public address thank you during announcements, your name or company name will be placed in a highly visible area at dinner as well as on our handout. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Golf Ball Sponsor
$500
In addition to a public address thank you during announcements, your name or company name will be placed in a highly visible area on the first hole as well as on our handout. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Favorite GM Golfer
$25
Please include the name of your favorite GM golfer.
General Golf Team Support
$25
Support in increments of $25.00.
