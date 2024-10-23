Many Moons Retreat with Ajeet and Friends

Group Shuttle: Mahai to Tulum Airport (Feb 10, 11:00 AM)
$80
One way ticket from Mahai to Tulum Airport. Pick-up at 11:00 AM at Mahai, drop-off at Airport 2:00 PM.
Private Transfer: CUN - Mahai
$220
Private transfer from CUN to Mahai
Extended Retreat: Double Occupancy Suite (Feb 4-10)
$1,800
Arrive early and get two extra days and nights to acclimate and enjoy time by the sea before the retreat begins. We will have a beautiful program of yoga, water activities and community with special guest teachers before Ajeet's arrival. This price is per person for people sharing a 2-person Suite. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Extended Retreat: Private or Couple (Feb 4-10)
$3,250
Our ocean suites have a king bed. They have a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Arrive early and get two extra days and nights to acclimate and enjoy time by the sea before the retreat begins. We will have a beautiful program of yoga, water activities and community with special guest teachers before Ajeet's arrival. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is the same for the room with 1 or 2 people in the King bed.
Camping (Feb 6 -10)
$850
Bring your own tent and set up on our beach-front camping grove. Our camping grove is right next to the pool where we have bathrooms and showers. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Extended Retreat: Camping (Feb 4 -10)
$1,050
Arrive early and get two extra days and nights to acclimate and enjoy time by the sea before the retreat begins. We will have a beautiful program of yoga, water activities and community with special guest teachers before Ajeet's arrival. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Bed in Dorm (Feb 6-10)
$950
Our dorm has 4 individual beds. The dorm is a cozy communal space. It shares the toilets and showers with the camping grove. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Glamping (Feb 6-10)
$1,050
Stay in one of our beautiful glamping tents in our camping grove furnished with 2 individual beds and bedside tables. Price is per person. Our glamping tents have electrical connections for charging phones and bedside lamps. The glamping tents are double occupancy. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Arrive early and get two extra days and nights to acclimate and enjoy time by the sea before the retreat begins. We will have a beautiful program of yoga, water activities and community with special guest teachers before Ajeet's arrival. This price is per person for people sharing a 3-person room. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Double Occupancy Suite (Feb 6-10)
$1,450
Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our double-occupancy rooms have two beds, a sitting area, desk, day bed and beautiful bathroom with a private covered porch with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Private Suite (Feb 6-10)
$2,450
Our ocean suites have a king bed. They have a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Extended Retreat: Glamping (Feb 4-10)
$1,250
Arrive early and get two extra days and nights to acclimate and enjoy time by the sea before the retreat begins. We will have a beautiful program of yoga, water activities and community with special guest teachers before Ajeet's arrival. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Add second person to private suite and extend from 4th
$800
Custom ticket for adding a second person to a private suite and extend from February 4th.
Upgrade to Extended Stay in Double Suite
$350
This is a custom ticket to upgrade to extended stay - Feb 4 - 10.
Upgrade to Extended Stay - Bed in Dorm
$200
This is a custom ticket to upgrade to extended stay - Feb 4 - 10.
